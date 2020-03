Organizers for Tokyo’s rescheduled Olympics have announced that the new dates for the Summer Games will be July 23, 2021, to Aug. 8, 2021.

The head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, announced the decision Monday, after consultations with the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC announced last week the decision to delay the games due to the coronavirus.



Mori said the Paralympic Games would run from Aug. 24, 2021, to Sept. 5, 2021.