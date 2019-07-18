Michael Lipin

Michael Lipin

A multimedia journalist with 20 years of experience as a writer, reporter, copy editor and producer/host of TV & radio shows, Michael Lipin covers foreign policy and international affairs for VOA broadcast and digital platforms. Based in Washington, he is on regular assignments in Israel, where he interviews current and former senior political and military figures about Israel-Iran tensions, and where he covered Israel’s April 2019 Knesset election and the visits of U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to Jerusalem, Israel’s U.S.-recognized capital, in 2017 and 2018. From October 2015 to September 2016, Lipin was the co-host for VOA English weekly live TV program “Hashtag VOA,” featuring panel discussions on domestic and international issues trending on social media. Prior to VOA, he worked for TV and radio networks in Hong Kong, including CNN International. Lipin holds a master’s degree in politics, philosophy and economics from Oxford University. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

Latest from Michael Lipin

July 18, 2019
VOA News on Iran

US Defends Tighter Travel Restrictions on Iran's Diplomats in New York

In response to a VOA Persian question, the State Department said Thursday the new limits on movements of Iranian diplomats at the U.N. will be implemented &quot;consistently&quot; with U.S. obligations
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, left, shakes hands with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres at United Nations headquarters, July 18, 2019.
July 16, 2019
Middle East

Trump Says Iran 'Can't Test Missiles' After Zarif Raises Idea of Talks

President tells reporters at a Tuesday cabinet meeting that Iran &#039;can&#039;t be testing ballistic missiles&#039; after Iran&#039;s FM raises idea of talks on its missile program in a US TV interview
FILE - In this photo released Feb. 7, 2019, by Sepahnews, the website of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a Dezful surface-to-surface ballistic missile is displayed in an undisclosed location in Iran.
July 16, 2019
VOA News on Iran

No Evidence of Russia Buying Iran’s Oil in Claimed Defiance of US Sanctions

Two Russian energy experts said Moscow has made no recent purchases of Iranian oil despite Russia’s energy minister saying a five-year-old “oil for goods” program with Iran has been revived
FILE PHOTO: Oil supertanker Grace 1 sits anchored in waters of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar
July 13, 2019
VOA News on Iran

US Backs Argentina’s Bid to Prosecute Iran’s Agents in ’94 Attack

Speaking Friday in Washington ahead of 25th anniversary of Buenos Aires Jewish center attack, a senior U.S. official joined Argentina’s U.S. envoy to call for Iran to cooperate with investigators
** FILE ** Firefighters and rescue workers search through the rubble of the Buenos Aires Jewish Community center in this July 18, 1994, file photo after a car bomb rocked the building. Imad Mughniyeh, the militant accused of attacks that left…
July 10, 2019
VOA News on Iran

Qatar’s Emir Silent on US-Iran Mediation After Talks with US Leaders

Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said nothing about his apparent bid to mediate US-Iran tensions after two days of meetings with Trump, Esper in Washington
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
July 08, 2019
Middle East

UN Confirms Iran Enriching Uranium in Excess of Nuclear Deal Limit

The move is the latest step by Tehran in distancing itself from the agreement
A sign marks the building of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, Austria, March 5, 2013.
July 03, 2019
VOA News on Iran

US Reacts Cautiously to Iran Delivering Oil to China Despite Sanctions

In a Wednesday statement to VOA, the State Department reacted to growing evidence of recent Iranian oil deliveries to China by renewing a U.S. vow to bring Iran’s oil exports to zero
FILE - An Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboat passes near an oil tanker, July 2, 2012. A collision late Saturday off the eastern coast of China left 30 Iranians missing.
July 01, 2019
VOA News on Iran

Lebanese Activist Freed by Iran Praises Fellow Inmates, Including Little Known Iranian US Resident

In VOA Persian interview, Nizar Zakka shares new details of interactions with other detainees at Tehran’s Evin prison, one of whom he identified as a little-known Iranian who also has U.S. residency
Lebanese internet freedom activist and U.S. permanent resident Nizar Zakka speaks to VOA Persian at his home in Washington, June 24, 2019. Iran released him from four years in prison on June 11.
June 27, 2019
VOA News on Iran

US Sanctions on Iran’s Zarif May Target his Assets, New York Visits

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday Trump has instructed him to impose sanctions on the Iranian foreign minister by the end of the week
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after their talks in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 10, 2019. Zarif warned the U.S. on Monday that it "cannot expect to stay safe"…
June 21, 2019
VOA News on Iran

US, Other Nations Agree to Toughen Supervision of Iran’s Banks

Financial Action Task Force announces more focus on money laundering, terror financing concerns in Iran
Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury Secretary speaks to media at the venue of G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors Meeting Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Fukuoka, western Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)