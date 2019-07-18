A multimedia journalist with 20 years of experience as a writer, reporter, copy editor and producer/host of TV & radio shows, Michael Lipin covers foreign policy and international affairs for VOA broadcast and digital platforms. Based in Washington, he is on regular assignments in Israel, where he interviews current and former senior political and military figures about Israel-Iran tensions, and where he covered Israel’s April 2019 Knesset election and the visits of U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to Jerusalem, Israel’s U.S.-recognized capital, in 2017 and 2018. From October 2015 to September 2016, Lipin was the co-host for VOA English weekly live TV program “Hashtag VOA,” featuring panel discussions on domestic and international issues trending on social media. Prior to VOA, he worked for TV and radio networks in Hong Kong, including CNN International. Lipin holds a master’s degree in politics, philosophy and economics from Oxford University. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.