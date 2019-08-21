Moses Garzeawu

Default Author Profile

August 21, 2019
Africa

Liberian President Wants to Shorten Terms for Legislature, Executive

George Weah quoted as saying that goal is to push officials to begin serving the people from the day they assume office, rather than putting off work until the close of their terms
Liberia's President George Weah speaks during a news conference at the Presidential palace during a visit to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 4, 2018.