Ostap Yarysh

July 16, 2019
Europe

Austria: Firtash Extradition to US Blocked by 'Extensive' Bid to Reopen Case

Justice minister OKs Ukrainian oligarch&#039;s extradition to US, but defense moves to reopen case with enough material to delay trial for months
FILE - In this June 25, 2019 photo, Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash waits for the start of his trial at the Austrian supreme court in Vienna, Austria.
July 09, 2019
Europe

Austrian Justice Minister: No Decision on Ukrainian Tycoon Extradition

Statement tamps down expectations for extradition of oligarch Dmytro Firtash, wanted by US officials for a decade
Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash waits for the start of a hearing on his extradition to the U.S., at Austria's Supreme Court, in Vienna, Austria, June 25, 2019.