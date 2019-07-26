Salem Solomon

Multimedia Digital Journalist

Salem Solomon is a multimedia digital journalist with the Voice of America’s Africa Division. She covers the latest news from across the continent, and she also reports and edits in Amharic and Tigrigna.

Salem’s multimedia and data-driven projects include How Western DRC’s Ebola Outbreak Was Contained, Unrest: Ethiopia at a Crossroads, Zimbabwe in Transition, Hunger Across Africa and How Long Have Africa’s Presidents Held Office?

Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Poynter.org and Reuters. She researches trends in analytics and digital journalism. For tips and inquiries, email salemsolomon@voanews.com.

 

Latest from Salem Solomon

July 26, 2019
Africa

Ethiopia Releases Israeli Businessman Imprisoned Since 2015

Menashe Levy was arrested four years ago for financial crimes after working in Ethiopia for about seven years, managing the local branch of an Israeli mining company; he was released following ongoing diplomatic efforts
FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses national and regional issues after the recent regional coup attempt at the parliament in Addis Ababa, July 1, 2019.
July 25, 2019

Ethiopia's First Female Supreme Court Chief Hopes to Rebuild Trust

As part of sweeping reforms, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed Meaza Ashenafi to be the first woman to lead the country&#039;s Supreme Court. This charismatic lawyer has built a career advocating for women. VOA&#039;S Salem Solomon has this profile.
July 19, 2019
Africa

Forced Displacement Causes Controversy in Ethiopia's Omo Valley

New report highlights dire conditions for displaced indigenous people in Ethiopia&#039;s Lower Omo Valley; government says the developments will lift people out of poverty
FILE - A man walks within the Gibe III hydroelectric dam during its inauguration in Shoma Yero village in Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region in Ethiopia, Dec. 17, 2016.
July 13, 2019
Africa

Jailed Eritrean Man Mistaken for Human Trafficking Kingpin Faces Deportation

After more than three years in prison an Eritrean man accused of running a human trafficking ring has been acquitted by an Italian court
Alleged people-smuggling kingpin identified in court as Medhanie Yehdego Mered, who claims his identity has been mistaken and his name is really Medhane Tesfamariam Berhe, reacts to the verdict in Palermo, Italy, July 12, 2019.
July 05, 2019
Africa

Assassinations, Arrests Test Ethiopia’s Fragile Push Toward Democracy

Ethiopian Prime Minister undeterred after latest violence
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is seen before addressing the legislators on the current situation of the country inside the Parliament buildings in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 1, 2019.
June 29, 2019
Africa

Experts Warn Mali Border Violence Could Spiral Out of Control 

Militant groups are exploiting intercommunal conflict, further destabilizing what is already one of the Sahel region&#039;s most lawless areas 
FILE - Officials and residents stand near freshly dug graves on June 11, 2019, in the Dogon village of Sobane-Kou, Mali, after an attack that killed over 100 ethnic Dogon on June 9, 2019.
June 25, 2019
Africa

Analysts Unsure Why General Killed Amhara Region President

General Asaminew Tsige was fanning flames of Amhara nationalism before he was killed
Security forces stand guard in Meskel Square in central Addis Ababa, June 23, 2019.
June 20, 2019
Africa

Network of Wartime Rape Survivors Seeks to End Stigma

As UN marks International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, an initiative by the foundation of Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege helps to end stigma of rape survivors  
A mass rape victim comforts her son in the town of Fizi, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 20, 2011
June 19, 2019
Africa

Ethiopia Finally Has Its Internet Back

The fourth internet outage under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ended in Ethiopia, without an explanation for the country-wide blackout
In this Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, Ethiopian men read newspapers and drink coffee at a cafe during a declared state of emergency in Addis Ababa, EthiopiSince 2015 there have been wide-ranging internet shutdowns.
June 11, 2019
Africa

Microsoft Signals Commitment to Building Digital Expertise in Africa

American tech giant announces two new development centers
Microsoft 4Afrika introducing devices in schools.