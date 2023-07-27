Airdate: July 17, 2023
The Inside Story - Barbie, Bloggers, and Bans | Episode 102
We breakdown the many threats journalism faces across the globe. Find out what the new Barbie movie has to do with censorship in Vietnam and listen to the stories of journalists around the world fighting for press freedom. This week on The Inside Story, Barbie, Bloggers, and Bans.
