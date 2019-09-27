Default Author Profile

Toshe Ognjanov

Latest from Toshe Ognjanov

Fri, 09/27/2019 - 18:43
Europe

North Macedonian PM: Extortion Probe Will Be Resolved Before EU Talks

EU, US officials have warned that Skopje needs to prove it can handle high-level crime, corruption cases before EU accession talks begin Oct. 17
North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 26, 2019, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City.