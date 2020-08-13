2 US Men Charged with Selling Bogus COVID-19 Cure Arrested in Colombia

Two U.S men charged with selling a bleach-like chemical concoction billed as a cure for COVID-19 and other diseases are under arrest in Colombia.

The Associated Press quoted authorities as saying Mark and Joseph Grennon were arrested Tuesday in the beach town of Santa Marta, where the father-and-son team shipped their "Miracle Mineral Solution" to the United States, Colombia and Africa.

Prosecutors say seven Americans died from using their product.

Mark Grenon, the archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Florida, promoted the substance as a sort of sacrament with healing powers.

Grenon ignored a Miami federal judge's order in April to stop selling the substance, which has been legalized in Bolivia despite opposition from medical experts.

Grenon and his three adult sons, including Joseph, are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and criminal contempt.