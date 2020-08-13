COVID-19 Pandemic

2 US Men Charged with Selling Bogus COVID-19 Cure Arrested in Colombia

By VOA News
August 13, 2020 12:43 AM
In this photo released by Colombia's Prosecutor's Press Office, a police officer and a soldier flank Mark Grennon, second left,…
In this photo released by Colombia's Prosecutor's Press Office, a police officer and a soldier flank Mark Grennon, second left, and his son Joseph Grennon during a raid in Santa Marta, Colombia, Aug. 11, 2020.

Two U.S men charged with selling a bleach-like chemical concoction billed as a cure for COVID-19 and other diseases are under arrest in Colombia.

The Associated Press quoted authorities as saying Mark and Joseph Grennon were arrested Tuesday in the beach town of Santa Marta, where the father-and-son team shipped their "Miracle Mineral Solution" to the United States, Colombia and Africa.

Prosecutors say seven Americans died from using their product.

Mark Grenon, the archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Florida, promoted the substance as a sort of sacrament with healing powers.

Grenon ignored a Miami federal judge's order in April to stop selling the substance, which has been legalized in Bolivia despite opposition from medical experts.

Grenon and his three adult sons, including Joseph, are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and criminal contempt.  

Related Stories

Doctors Warn Coronavirus Could Cause Huge Rise in Deaths From TB, Malaria, HIV
00:03:17
COVID-19 Pandemic
Doctors Warn Coronavirus Could Cause Huge Rise In Deaths From TB, Malaria, HIV
Doctors warn that the death toll from diseases other than coronavirus could increase sharply because of disruption to health services because of the pandemic, with one report warning that malaria deaths in Africa could double in 2020
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 17:50
A woman wearing a mask and gloves prays at the grave of her mother, who died from the new coronavirus, at a cemetery in the outs
VOA News on Iran
Iran Shutters Newspaper After Expert Questions Coronavirus Numbers
The newspaper quoted an epidemiologist as saying the true number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Iran could be 20 times the number reported by the Health Ministry
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 16:52
Medical workers and members of the public are seen at a pop-up testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Reports New Single-Day Coronavirus Death Toll   
All 21 deaths occurred in Victoria state, epicenter of dramatic surge of new COVID-19 infections    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 09:55
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, Aug. 12,…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Lower, Europe Mixed as Investors Await New US Coronavirus Relief Bill 
European markets have begun the day in mixed territory
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 05:46
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

2 US Men Charged with Selling Bogus COVID-19 Cure Arrested in Colombia

In this photo released by Colombia's Prosecutor's Press Office, a police officer and a soldier flank Mark Grennon, second left,…
USA

Business Lobby Raises Concerns Over Trump Payroll Tax Break

President Donald Trump prepares to sign four executive orders during a news conference at the Trump National Golf Club in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Skeptical about Russian Claim of Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a House Subcommittee…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Doctors Warn of Increase in TB, Malaria, HIV Deaths Due to COVID-19 

VOA News on Iran

Iran Shutters Newspaper After Expert Questions Coronavirus Numbers

A woman wearing a mask and gloves prays at the grave of her mother, who died from the new coronavirus, at a cemetery in the outs

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power