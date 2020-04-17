COVID-19 Pandemic

45-Minute COVID-19 Tests Aid Remote Australian Aboriginal Communities

By Phil Mercer
April 17, 2020 01:55 AM
A COVID-19 signage is seen at a vehicle checkpoint on the Pacific Highway on the Queensland - New South Wales border in …
A COVID-19 sign marks a vehicle checkpoint on the Pacific Highway on the Queensland - New South Wales border in Brisbane, Australia, on April 15, 2020.

SYDNEY - Australia will start rapid coronavirus testing for more than 80 remote indigenous settlements.  The 45-minute test will help authorities to monitor the spread of COVID-19 more efficiently in isolated areas where results can currently take up to 10 days.

The rapid tests will allow aboriginal health services in remote parts of Australia to respond quickly if COVID-19 is identified.  Indigenous leaders believe any outbreak would be devastating for communities that already have complex health problems and a life expectancy of about 10 years less than the nonaboriginal population.  There are high rates of renal failure, diabetes and smoking, while housing is often overcrowded in these communities.

The government says indigenous peoples are at elevated risk of the new coronavirus.

Ministers say the 45-minute tests are a “game-changing improvement,” and professor James Ward from the University of Queensland agrees.

“Significant delays with COVID[-19] testing and diagnosis will result in major ramifications, including outbreaks for many of our communities, so it is [a] really very important tool in the toolbox,” he said. “We are in [a] much better situation than we were in the 2009 pandemic of H1N1, where aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were significantly over-represented in hospitalizations, ICU admissions and death rates.”

During an outbreak of H1N1 swine flu in 2009, indigenous Australians made up a fifth of all hospital admissions and 13 percent of deaths. They comprise about 3 percent of the national population, and they suffer disproportionately high rates of poverty, ill health and imprisonment.

Some remote aboriginal settlements in Australia are banning outsiders in an attempt to stop the march of COVID-19 across the country.

The rapid COVID-19 tests are expected to begin within weeks.  The technology is a result of collaboration between the Sydney-based Kirby Institute and Flinders University in South Australia.

Related Stories

Cardinal George Pell leaves HM Prison Barwon in Geelong, Australia, April 7, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Australia’s Cardinal Pell Accuses Opponents in First TV Interview Since Release from Prison
Cardinal George Pell says his hardline conservative views on social issues were the reason he was prosecuted
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 09:38
Police execute a search warrant on the home of an Australian intelligence officer in Canberra, Australia, on Wednesday, Sept. 4…
East Asia Pacific
Australia's Highest Court Rules Against Police in Raid on Journalist's Home 
Federal police executed search warrant on journalist who reported that government was seeking to expand efforts to spy on Australian citizens 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 07:49
People walk past a "Beach Closed" sign at Bondi Beach, as the beach remains closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Fears Prompt Detainees in Australia to Plead to Be Released from Immigration Detention
Inmates say they can't self-isolate, making the detention center a COVID-19 ‘death trap’
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 02:33
Pastor Matt Johnson interacts with parishioners via Zoom on a laptop upon concluding an Easter service he led which is live…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Stay Home - Australians Urged to Continue COVID-19 Social Distancing
An Easter like no other; Australians urged to stay home because of COVID-19
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 04/12/2020 - 10:58
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

45-Minute COVID-19 Tests Aid Remote Australian Aboriginal Communities

A COVID-19 signage is seen at a vehicle checkpoint on the Pacific Highway on the Queensland - New South Wales border in …
COVID-19 Pandemic

Wuhan Raises Number of COVID-19 Deaths, Cases

TOPSHOT - A man wears a face mask as people gather along the Yangtze river in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province on April 16…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil's President Fires Health Minister Following Weeks of COVID-19 Disagreements

Handout picture released by Agencia Brasil showing Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (L) and his new Health Minister Nelson…
COVID-19 Pandemic

FBI Official Says Foreign Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Research

Cars line up at a pop-up community COVID-19 testing station at a supermarket carpark in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Announces Plan to Reopen US Economy

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April…