COVID-19 Pandemic

Amsterdam's Red-Light District to Remain Closed

By Marthe van der Wolf
May 11, 2020 03:40 PM
Sex workers booths, sex shows, clubs, movie theaters, and stores are closed in a near-deserted Red Light District, Amsterdam,…
FILE - Sex worker booths, sex shows, clubs, movie theaters, and stores are closed in a near-deserted red-light district in Amsterdam, Netherlands, April 24, 2020, following Dutch government regulations to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

AMSTERDAM - The red-light district is one of the main tourist attractions in Amsterdam. While coronavirus lockdown restrictions are starting to ease, sex work is not allowed to resume until September. Advocacy groups say the lack of support for sex workers has exposed how vulnerable they are under Dutch law.

Hella Dee, not her real name, has been working in brothels in and around Amsterdam for the past 10 years, but she hasn't had any income since COVID-19 restrictions were enforced in March.

She started a fundraising campaign when she realized how many of her colleagues were in financial distress. 

"We need to take bigger risks because there's hardly any clients out there and taking bigger risks leads to, you know, more people experiencing violence," Dee said. "So we've been raising funds and distributing emergency fees ... for people who need money today to pay for food, to pay for other basic expenses, medicine, transport."

FILE - A lone man walks past closed brothels in the capital's famous red-light district on a weekend night in the center of Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 20, 2020.

The campaign collected over $20,000 that was distributed to over 400 sex workers.

Masten Stavast, who rents out 31 windows to sex workers in the famous red-light district of Amsterdam, doesn't understand why massage parlors are operating again in the Netherlands, but sex workers will be the last group to resume work.

Stavast is compiling a protocol with sex workers, club owners and other people from the red-light district to lobby policymakers on how sex work can safely resume before September.

"The reason to put it on the last group is really strange, especially because it's always one to one, and not in a crowd or whatever," Stavast said. "If everything goes all right on July 1, there can be 100 people together, why not one to one then with all the protection that everybody has?"

Many sex workers are excluded from the billions of dollars of government support offered to overcome economic hardship due to coronavirus lockdown measures. The reasons for their exclusion varies, from not being registered at the chamber of commerce, to working in private clubs that fall under different labor laws.

The Netherlands was one of the first countries in the world to regulate sex work in 2000, but a new national proposed law would force sex workers to acquire permits. At the same time, the city of Amsterdam wants to limit window prostitution in the center.

Yvette Luhrs, a sex worker who mostly works online, is also a rights activist aligned with the Prostitution Information Center in Amsterdam. Luhrs worries about the future of sex work in the Netherlands after coronavirus.

"The city council of Amsterdam but also the national government, they're both in the procedure of creating new laws and regulations around sex work and they turn out to be very restrictive," Luhrs said. "And the fact that the brothels are closed now and people are in this corona scare, we assume they will use this crisis to push their new laws."

The United Nations stated in April that sex workers across the world are reporting a lack of access to coronavirus emergency social protection schemes, and urged countries to not leave sex workers behind in their response to the virus.

The red-light district has been located along the canals of Amsterdam since the 15th century. It attracts millions of tourists each year. 
 

Related Stories

A boy in a wetsuit takes advantage of the ban on recreational boats and jumps into one of the normally crowded canals.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Amsterdam Set to Ban Tourist Home Rentals in 3 Neighborhoods
The move comes in the midst of an unprecedented tourism slump caused by travel restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 11:31
A wilted tulip lies discarded outside a flower farm in Lisse, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, March 19, 2020. With…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Tulips From Amsterdam? Not During Coronavirus Crisis
Flower growers from the Netherlands to Kenya are seeing sales plummet because of border restrictions sparked by the coronavirus pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 11:10
People celebrate the annual Canal Parade during the Gay Pride in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016.
Europe
Amsterdam Mulls Red Light District Change
The mayor of Amsterdam proposes changes to red light district that include closing the curtains on the 330 windows where sex workers stand to attract customers
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/03/2019 - 11:53
Marthe van der Wolf
By
Marthe van der Wolf

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Treasury Chief Not Worried about Huge Coronavirus Debt

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Takes Phased Approach to Reopening

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past closed stores, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19),…
South Sudan in Focus

South Sudan Official Warns of Major COVID-19 Outbreak If Citizens Don't Comply with Measures

A member of a medical team wearing protective suits clean the airfield, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Amsterdam's Red-Light District to Remain Closed

Sex workers booths, sex shows, clubs, movie theaters, and stores are closed in a near-deserted Red Light District, Amsterdam,…
Economy & Business

Is Europe’s ‘Golden Age of Travel’ Over? 

Virgin Atlantic, TUI, and Jet2 operated aircraft stand on the apron the departure gates at Manchester Airport in Manchester,…