Argentina Extends Coronavirus Lockdown

By VOA News
April 26, 2020 03:39 AM
Police guard a train station during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 24, 2020.

Argentina is extending its coronavirus lockdown until May 10, excluding towns of under 500,000, where the question is up to provincial authorities.

President Alberto Fernandez made the announcement Saturday, as the nationwide mandatory quarantine instituted March 20 was to expire Sunday.

Fernandez loosened some restrictions, saying people will be allowed to go out daily for recreational purposes, but only within a 500-meter radius of their homes, and not for exercises such as running or bicycle riding.

Schools and various other activities, however, will remain closed.

"We will continue without classes in primary, secondary, and university levels,” Fernandez said. “We will continue without activity in the public administration. We will continue without recreational activity, without restaurants, without hotels."

As of Saturday night, Argentina had reported 3,780 cases of coronavirus infection and 185 deaths. 

