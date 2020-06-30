COVID-19 Pandemic

Argentina Reversing Rollbacks on Some COVID-19 Restrictions  

By VOA News
June 30, 2020 01:24 AM
A man walks by a commercial area of closed shops during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 26, 2020.

Argentina is rolling back its easing of coronavirus restrictions Wednesday, forcing thousands of businesses, including clothing and electrical appliances stores and other retailers already reeling from the initial shutdown to close again. 

Business owner Vlamir Elguera told the Associated Press, “It's sad that we reach this stage of closing again. We can't continue in this way. The debt that we have is totally overwhelming, the payments with the suppliers, the rents, the employees, we can't resist any more." 

The revised lockdown applies mainly to Buenos Aires and its metropolitan area, which accounts for the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases. It will last from Wednesday until July 17. 

New restrictions on public transportation use began Monday, with exceptions made only for those considered essential workers by government guidelines, including doctors and grocery store workers. 

Workers not considered essential must make other travel arrangements.  

Meantime, Argentine President Alberto Fernández recently said, the country could return to a more stringent quarantine than the the one first imposed in March citing the increase in coronavirus hospitalizations in Buenos Aires and its suburbs. 

Argentina has confirmed more than 62,200 COVID-19 cases and almost 1,300 deaths. 

