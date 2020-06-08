COVID-19 Pandemic

Armenian Prime Minister Recovers from COVID-19

By Associated Press
June 08, 2020 09:49 AM
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his wife Anna Akobian arrive at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks, to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the massacre in Yerevan, April 24, 2020.
YEREVAN - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says he and his family have recovered from the coronavirus.

Pashinian said on Facebook that he and his family members tested negative Monday for a second time in as many days.

Pashinian announced that he was infected a week ago, adding that he probably contracted the virus from a waiter who brought him a glass a water at a meeting without wearing gloves and later tested positive for the virus.

Armenia has so far reported over 13,000 infections, including 211 deaths, among its population of nearly 3 million. 

 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his wife Anna Akobian arrive at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks, to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the massacre in Yerevan, April 24, 2020.
