COVID-19 Pandemic

AstraZeneca Says No Evidence Vaccine Causes Blood Clots

By VOA News
March 14, 2021 08:46 PM
Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021.
Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021.

AstraZeneca said Sunday a review of its data found no evidence that its vaccine against the coronavirus causes blood clots, the same day that Ireland and the Netherlands joined a growing list of countries that are suspending use of the shot.

"A careful review of all available safety data … has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," the company said.

The review, which covered more than 17 million people who had received the vaccine in Britain and the European Union, was conducted as Ireland and the Netherlands joined Denmark, Norway, and Iceland in suspending the use of the vaccine because of clotting issues. Austria stopped using a batch of the shot last week while investigating a death from coagulation disorders.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, said Sunday that though there was no conclusive link between the vaccine and incidents of blood clots, he would recommend suspending use of the shot as a precaution.

His recommendation followed Norway reporting four cases of blood clots in adults inoculated with the AstraZeneca shot.

In addition to the company itself, the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have said there is no indication the clotting events were caused by the vaccine. 

Jose Pereira Lima gets his shot of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., during the start of the…
Brazil to Receive More COVID-19 Vaccines Friday as President Defends Government Effort
President Bolsonaro promises to secure enough vaccine to immunize citizens as health officials say not enough vaccine is available    

Meanwhile in Brazil, many have noted the absence of Zé Gotinha (roughly translated as Joe Droplet), a mascot invented in the 1980s to promote the polio vaccine and put children at ease.

Since the 1980s, the mascot has become a symbol for many vaccination campaigns, but he’s been notably absent since December when Brazil’s vaccine campaign was launched. 

“Where is our beloved Zé Gotinha?” former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said in a speech criticizing the current president’s handling of the pandemic. But some have speculated that since adults, not children, are receiving the vaccine, Gotinha’s presence may be less needed.

Also in South America, Chile said it has reached one of the highest rates of vaccination in the world, having vaccinated roughly a quarter of its population as of Sunday.  

While Chile struggled in the first months of the pandemic to contain the virus and stop its spread, health officials say they began early negotiations to buy vaccines, enabling them to launch a robust vaccination campaign this month.

The U.S. appears to be on a path to have enough vaccine doses for almost double the country’s population, after President Joe Biden directed his administration to order 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.  
 

A medical worker holds a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a newly opened…
Italy Approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine for People Over 65
Move comes just as the nation is about to surpass 100K COVID-19 deaths

The U.S. has committed funding to several vaccine initiatives, including $2 billion to COVAX, the international program designed to provide coronavirus vaccines globally.   

The U.S., Australia, India and Japan also agreed last week to a partnership to make one billion vaccines available across Asia by the end of 2022, India’s foreign secretary said at a news conference in New Dehli after a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of the other countries.    

The initiative is designed to attack the global vaccine shortage and counter China’s growing diplomatic campaign to distribute vaccines in Southeast Asia and globally.

Meanwhile, in Massachusetts on Saturday, Yo-Yo Ma, the internationally acclaimed cellist, celebrated receiving his second vaccine doing what he does best.  

While he waited seated with others for the 15 minutes of observation post vaccination, Ma, 65 and wearing a mask, started playing his cello.  

His impromptu performance included Ave Maria and Bach’s Prelude in G Major.

As Ma got up to leave, he was applauded by others seated and socially distant waiting for their observation to end.  

Related Stories

Hospital staff receives one of the country's first coronavirus vaccinations using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Endorses AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine Following Suspensions
UN agency also approves Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine for emergency use
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 03:57 PM
Hospital staff receives one of the country's first coronavirus vaccinations using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Endorses AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine Following Suspensions
UN agency also approves Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine for emergency use
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 03:57 PM
FILE PHOTO: AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccination in Copenhagen
COVID-19 Pandemic
AstraZeneca Vaccine Stopped in Denmark After Reports of Blood Clots
Health officials say two-week suspension of coronavirus vaccine is a 'precautionary measure'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 09:58 AM
A medical worker holds a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a newly opened…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Italy Approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine for People Over 65
Move comes just as the nation is about to surpass 100K COVID-19 deaths
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 05:37 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden, Democrats to Tout Coronavirus Relief Benefits

President Joe Biden, followed by his granddaughter Natalie Biden, disembark Marine One on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington from a weekend trip to Wilmington, Del., March 14, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci: US Normalcy Soon, but Cautions on Premature Easing of COVID Restrictions  

(FILES) In this file photo Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks during an…
Middle East

Netanyahu Eyes Vaccine Win as Israel Heads for Fourth Vote 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks to the media during a visit to the Fitness gym ahead of the re-opening of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Worldwide COVID-19 Cases Approach 120 Million, Johns Hopkins Says 

People walk past army vehicles at a street on the final day of open restaurants and bars before tighter coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Eases Visitor Entry; Italy Aims for 80% of Shots by Fall

Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk through a subway station in Beijing,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power