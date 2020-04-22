COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia to Increase Testing as Coronavirus Battle Continues 

By Phil Mercer
April 22, 2020 10:59 AM
A closed beach signage is seen at Coolangatta Beach on the Queensland - New South Wales border in Brisbane on April 15, 2020. -…
FILE - A closed beach signage is seen at Coolangatta Beach on the Queensland - New South Wales border in Brisbane on April 15, 2020.

SYDNEY - Health authorities in Australia are going to widen COVID-19 testing for anyone with even the mildest symptoms. Officials believe they are controlling the outbreak. There have been about 6,650 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Australia, and 74 people have died from it.

More than 444,000 COVID-19 tests have been carried out across Australia.

In the state of New South Wales, authorities plan to increase the rate of screening in an effort to further control the spread of the disease.  They now want to examine people who are displaying only mild symptoms that include a persistent cough.

Testing for COVID-19 has been a key part in Australia’s fight against the new coronavirus.  Officials say strict physical distancing measures, with cafes, parks and many shops being forced to shut, also have been instrumental.
 

Map of Australia, featuring Sydney, Western Australia, and Tasmania

Australia’s geography plays a factor, too.  A vast island, it has closed its international borders to foreigners, insulating itself from infections from overseas.   
 
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says there will be increased testing in areas where there are COVID-19 clusters. 

FILE - A nurse speaks with patients at the door of a new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) clinic opening at Mount Barker Hospital in Adelaide, Australia, March 17, 2020.

“We are looking to expand the testing regime.  We already have on a good day between 4,000-4,500, even 5,000 people getting tested," she said.  "We have nominated the hotspots where that testing should occur in our more proactive way.  We are asking everybody in those hotspots to come forward.  We have one of the highest testing rates in the world, and that is one of the reasons, I believe, New South Wales is in the position we are when it comes to fighting the COVID virus.”    

Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australia has “a sustained and genuine flattening of the curve,” with the COVID-19 infection rate decreasing daily by about 1 percent.   

That optimism is shared by the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.  She says her state was “really on track to smashing that curve” as it recorded no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.     

FILE - This general view shows an empty Coogee beach in Sydney on April 16, 2020.

Most restrictions of personal movement and businesses are likely to stay in place for several more weeks, at least.  Some of the measures, however, are being relaxed.  Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach is set to reopen next week to surfers and swimmers.

In Melbourne, vandals targeted the home of a Chinese-Australian family in a suspected coronavirus hate attack.  Perpetrators daubed graffiti with the words “COVID-19.  China die” on the family’s garage door.

It is the latest in a series of apparently racially motivated attacks in the state of Victoria during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 

Related Stories

Travelers wait in line at a Virgin Australia Airlines counter at Kingsford Smith International Airport, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Financially Strapped Virgin Australia Enters into Voluntary Administration
Australia’s second-largest airline to be run by outside entity after government rejects request for multi-billion dollar loan
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 05:50
A Queensland police officer moves a stop sign at a vehicle checkpoint on the Pacific Highway on the Queensland - New South…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Slaps Heavy Fines on People Spitting on Workers During COVID-19 Crisis
Spat on and assaulted — new COVID-19 protections for workers in Australia  
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 09:11
This general view shows an empty Coogee beach in Sydney on April 16, 2020. - All beaches remained closed as Australia on April…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Demands Transparency from China in Proposed Global COVID-19 Review
Australian officials adamant that any global review should not be done by WHO
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 04/19/2020 - 05:56
A COVID-19 signage is seen at a vehicle checkpoint on the Pacific Highway on the Queensland - New South Wales border in …
COVID-19 Pandemic
45-Minute COVID-19 Tests Aid Remote Australian Aboriginal Communities
The tests will speed help for coronavirus patients in a vulnerable population
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 01:55
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

France's Macron Says Now Not the Time for Pandemic Probe

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during a videoconference on the conoravirus with Group of Seven leaders at the Elysee…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia to Increase Testing as Coronavirus Battle Continues 

A closed beach signage is seen at Coolangatta Beach on the Queensland - New South Wales border in Brisbane on April 15, 2020. -…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain's Zoom Parliament Makes Almost Glitch-Free Debut

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a daily digital news conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, April 21, 2020.
Science & Health

On Earth Day 2020, Thunberg Notes 'Other Crisis'

A resident wearing a face mask stands next to a mural featuring Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and her quote "You're…
South & Central Asia

Lockdown Reveals Fresh Air, Cleaner Rivers in India

This combination of Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, top, and Monday, April 20, 2020 photos shows New Delhi's skyline. India's air quality…