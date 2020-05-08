COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia to Phase-In Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions

By Phil Mercer
May 08, 2020 12:29 PM
A woman pushes a pram past a giant mask and eye display stuck to a tree in Melbourne on May 8, 2020, as Australia's government…
A woman pushes a pram past a giant mask and eye display stuck to a tree in Melbourne, May 8, 2020, as Australia's government unveiled a three-stage plan to get the economy back to a new normal by the end of July.

SYDNEY - Australia's federal, state and territory leaders have agreed on a road map to relax COVID-19 restrictions and get business activity back to normal by July.

The plan, which involves a three-step process, comes as fewer than 20 new coronavirus infections are reported each day.

In the first stage, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopen, but with a maximum of 10 customers at a time. Schools and playgrounds will also reopen.

If no major outbreaks are recorded, Australia will move to the second phase. Gyms, cinemas and galleries will reopen, but with only 20 customers at a time.

Stage three will allow gatherings of up to 100 people, and see workers return to their offices.  Travel within Australia will resume, along with some limited international travel, including flights between Australia and New Zealand.

A florist sells flowers to a customer in a lead-up to Mother's Day in Melbourne, May 8, 2020.

It will be up to Australia's states and territories to decide when to implement each stage.

Western Australia had slightly eased some of its disease controls last month, including allowing 10 people to attend indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Further relaxations will be announced Sunday, according to state premier Mark McGowan.

"Back then we were focused more on the social aspects of our lives, and as a result of this success we now have some confidence to take further steps," he said. "This time the focus will be more heavily on the West Australian economy — how can we get our economy going again, how can we start the process of getting people back to work? These are all difficult questions and they are extremely difficult issues to navigate through when all decisions must be considered with the best of health advice."

A delivery man cycles past a street art in Sydney, May 8, 2020.

Australia has had fewer than 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases of COVD-19 and fewer than 800 people are sick with the disease. Almost 100 people have died.

While the lockdown measures have prevented hospitals from being overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, they have inflicted massive damage on the economy. Unemployment is expected to double to 10 percent.

Australia's central bank Friday predicted the country of 25 million people would face its biggest economic contraction on record.

There was a warning, too, from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said that winding back COVID-19 controls would most likely come at a cost to the nation's health.

There would, he said, be more coronavirus outbreaks and "not everything will go to plan."

Australia has tested widely for the disease, closed its international borders and imposed strict social distancing protocols to curb its spread. 
 

Related Stories

The Cenotaph is seen on Anzac Day at an empty Martin Place amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australians Anxious at Relaxation of COVID-19 Restrictions
Freedoms regained but Australians wary about lifting of COVID-19 restrictions
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 06:16
The New Zealand Warriors NRL team, which will live and train in Australia under quarantine conditions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), arrives at the Tamworth Airport in Tamworth, Australia, May 3, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Australia, New Zealand Consider Lifting Travel Restrictions with Possible ‘Travel Bubble’
Leaders discuss opening international travel between two nations with trans-Tasman ‘travel bubble’ as lockdown measures begin to be lifted
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 15:49
A photo illustration shows a new COVIDSafe app by the Australian government as seen on an Iphone to install in Sydney on April…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Urges Citizens to Download COVID-19 Tracing App
Government says about 10 million Australians - or 40 % of the population - need to join the program to make it an effective tool
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 06:17
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

New England Starts to Reopen Even as Virus Concerns Persist

In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 photo, a customer leaves the sidewalk window with her French fries at Lisa's Pizza in Old Orchard…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia to Phase-In Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions

A woman pushes a pram past a giant mask and eye display stuck to a tree in Melbourne on May 8, 2020, as Australia's government…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Popular 'Plandemic' Video Presents False Conspiracy Theories as Fact

An image from the promotional web site for 'Plandemic', a movie scheduled for release in the summer of 2020. Experts say portions of the film already released make false claims about the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Experts Worry CDC Is Sidelined in Coronavirus Response

FILE - Personnel at the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) work the Emergency Operations Center in response to the coronavirus, among other threats, Feb. 13, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.
COVID-19 Pandemic

French Restaurants Cook Up Pro Bono Response to COVID-19