Australian Capital in Lockdown after First New COVID-19 Infection Since 2020

By VOA News
August 12, 2021 10:00 AM
Police officers patrol through the quiet Central Station in the city center during a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021.

The Australian capital of Canberra entered an immediate seven-day lockdown Thursday after posting its first confirmed COVID-19 infection in more than a year.

Authorities said a man in his 20s tested positive Thursday after being infectious in Canberra since Sunday.  Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman later announced that three other people, who had been in close contact with the man, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Residents will not be able to leave their homes during the one-week lockdown except for essential reasons, including work, shopping, medical and vaccination appointments and outdoor exercise.

Canberra joins the cities of Sydney and Melbourne, forced into lockdown due to the rapid spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.  The latest outbreak began in June when an airport limousine driver in Sydney tested positive after transporting international air crews.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported a new single-day record of 808 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, despite a decline in overall daily cases from an average of 25,000-per day in July to about 21,000 a day.

Figures from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center have Russia at 6.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 164,413 deaths.

(Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters.)

