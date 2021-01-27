COVID-19 Pandemic

Barbados PM Brings Back Lockdown to Bring Rise of COVID-19 Infections Under Control  

By VOA News
January 27, 2021 04:53 AM
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, of Barbados, addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept…
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, of Barbados, addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 27, 2019.

The Caribbean island nation of Barbados will return to a two-week lockdown next Wednesday, which includes wearing a face mask in all public places, as part of an initiative to curtail a rise in COVID-19 cases. 

Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced Tuesday night that from February 3 to February 17, a 7:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew will be in effect. 

She also announced that the country had confirmed three cases of the easily spread British strain of the virus. 

Motley said the rise in COVID-19 cases coupled with the deaths of three elderly people within a week prompted her to bring back the restrictions.  

Essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations will continue to operate during the lockdown.  

Supermarkets will only open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Friday during the lockdown. 

All other businesses, including bars, restaurants and gyms will close during the lockdown. Banks are excepted, shutting down for just six days, February 3 to 9. 

Barbados has recorded more than 1,400 COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID Resource Center.  

