COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Administration Won’t Require Shots for Federal Workers Returning to Offices

By VOA News
June 10, 2021 03:29 PM
Kendria Brown, a nurse with DC health, vaccinates a woman with the J & J COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at The REACH…
Kendria Brown, a nurse with DC health, vaccinates a woman with the COVID-19 vaccine on May 6, 2021, near the Kennedy Center in Washington.

U.S federal workers will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to the office, according to guidance from the Biden administration released Thursday.

The guidance says federal agencies should base their reopening plans on the percentage of employees who are vaccinated, but said revealing vaccination status would be voluntary.

The guidance urged agencies to build in more flexibility for some workers, including more remote work and working outside normal business hours.

About 60% of the 4-million-person federal workforce has been operating remotely during the pandemic, Reuters reported.

Agencies are required to submit their plans for reopening by next week, the guidance stated, and they should be ready to implement the plans by July 19.

According to the guidance, agencies’ "eventual post-pandemic operating state may differ in significant ways from [their] pre-pandemic operating state."

 

Related Stories

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's global COVID-19 vaccination efforts ahead of the G-7 summit.
USA
Biden Says US Will Donate 500 Million COVID Vaccines to World  
US president aims to rid country of uncomfortable reputation of being vaccine hoarder
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 10:10 AM
Staff members sit at the entrance of a mall to check for COVID-19 vaccination credentials in Shanghai
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hong Kong Opens Vaccine Drive to Children Aged 12 and Older
Since its vaccination drive began in late February, just over 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 05:02 AM
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois speaks during a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Senators in Taiwan Announce Vaccine Donation
President Joe Biden announced last week that the United States would give around 25 million vaccine doses to countries that needed them
AFP logo
By AFP
Sun, 06/06/2021 - 05:20 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Administration Won’t Require Shots for Federal Workers Returning to Offices

Kendria Brown, a nurse with DC health, vaccinates a woman with the J & J COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at The REACH…
South & Central Asia

India’s 2nd Pandemic Wave Ravaged Remote Himalayan Slopes

COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany Introduces CovPass Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate

Doctor Christoph Borch shows the new digital COVID-19 vaccination passport COVPASS in Potsdam, Germany, May 27, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Breaks World Record After Posting 6,000 COVID Deaths in a Day

Health workers carry the body of a person, who died from complications related to the COVID-19, for cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 10, 2021.
USA

US Jobless Benefit Claims Drop for 6th Straight Week

FILE - A "Now Hiring" sign is seen as a customer leaves a restaurant in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, June 4, 2021. Hiring in the U.S. has picked up with many companies struggling to find enough workers to keep up with the economy's swift recovery.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power