COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Announces $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package

By VOA News
January 14, 2021 09:48 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in…
President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Jan. 14, 2021, in Wilmington, Del., as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a coronavirus response plan Thursday evening, emphasizing the urgency of passing legislation to help Americans through the pandemic and the economic crisis it has wrought.

"During this pandemic, millions of Americans, through no fault of their own, have lost the dignity and respect that comes with a paycheck,” Biden said in an address introducing the American Rescue Plan.

Biden’s plan includes a new round of direct payments of $1,400 for most Americans, funding to promote the safe opening of schools and mounting a national vaccine program. Also included is $400 a week in additional unemployment insurance, through September.

Providing relief to small businesses, notably those owned by entrepreneurs of color, was also detailed in the plan.

The plan, which the transition team described as “ambitious, but achievable,” is estimated to total $1.9 trillion, according to a statement released ahead of Biden’s speech.

FILE - Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Border Security and Immigration Subcommittee, speaks during a hearing about the border, May 8, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
FILE - Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks during a hearing about border security, May 8, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

That is a figure Republicans called too large not that long ago.

"Remember that a bipartisan $900 billion #COVID19 relief bill became law just 18 days ago,” Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn tweeted.

This time, Biden, a Democrat, will have a Democratically controlled House, by a slim margin, and Senate split 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris available to break ties.

One Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, on January 8 tweeted: “If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it.”

Biden had already set a goal of administering 100 million vaccine shots in the first 100 days after he takes office on January 20. Thursday’s plan included details of a $20 billion national plan that will include funding for community centers and mobile vaccination centers for remote areas, in coordination with state and local governments.

John Lewis, a resident of Harmony Court Assisted Living watches as Walgreens pharmacist Valencia Carter administers the Pfizer…
FILE - John Lewis, a resident of Harmony Court Assisted Living, waits as Walgreens pharmacist Valencia Carter administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 12, 2021, in Jackson, Miss.

"This will be one of the most challenging operational efforts we have ever undertaken as a nation,” Biden said Thursday.

"We’ll have to move heaven and Earth to get more people vaccinated," he added.

The U.S. government has approved two different vaccines for emergency use. Both require a two-shot regimen. So far, more than 10 million people have received the first dose.

More testing

Thursday’s plan also emphasizes the need of increased testing to stop the spread of the disease as populations are being vaccinated, employing more people in the public health field to help with efforts to contain the virus. In addition to funding to ensure the safe opening of schools, it details increases to food stamp programs and restrictions against evictions and foreclosures.

Biden intends to follow his rescue plan with a recovery package that will extend moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures until September and offer money to help people pay their rent and utilities.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, meet with reporters.
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., meet with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 12, 2020.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement Thursday that they looked forward to working with Biden on his plan.

“House and Senate Democrats express gratitude toward and look forward to working with the President-elect on the rescue plan,” the statement read.

Impeachment

The impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatens to crowd the Senate calendar, but Biden said he hoped the Senate could balance impeachment with other priorities.

The United States has recorded more than 388,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, and for more than two months, the nation has been dealing with its worst surge in infections.

During the past week, the country has added an average of 245,000 new cases per day with 3,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at record highs.

Related Stories

Despite New Guidelines, Massive Challenges in US Vaccine Distribution
00:02:40
COVID-19 Pandemic
Despite New Guidelines, Massive Challenges in US Vaccine Distribution
Effort to speed up vaccine distribution will largely depend on states
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 12:22 AM
A nurse administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Pasadena
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Changes Vaccine Strategy, WHO Says Herd Immunity Will Not Be Achieved in 2021
The US is releasing millions of doses to target those 65 or older or with underlying conditions
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 07:45 PM
John Lewis, a resident of Harmony Court Assisted Living watches as Walgreens pharmacist Valencia Carter administers the Pfizer…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US to Release Millions of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Those 65 and Older
Doses were being held back to provide the necessary second dose of the vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 12:57 PM
Nurses, Ines, left, and Valerie prepare a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a health care worker at a…
The Infodemic: COVID-19 Vaccine Isn't 'Poison'
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 02:11 PM
A vial containing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Bavarian Red Cross vaccination center, in Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm
COVID-19 Pandemic
Pfizer-BioNTech to Boost Supply of Vaccine Doses by 500K
New goal increases total production for 2021 to a total of 2 billion doses
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 01:01 PM
Shylah Hallam-Noel left, a worker at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle, receives…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Vaccine Rollout Hits Snag as Health Workers Balk at Shots
Experts say are fears of side effects from vaccines that were developed at record speed are unfounded
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 02:29 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Announces $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in…
Africa

Malawian Migrant Workers, Back Home From South Africa, Riot in Quarantine

COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Europe Chief: 95% of World's Vaccines Being Administered in 10 Countries

World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark March 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenyan Puppeteer 'Pulling Strings' to Educate on COVID-19  

East Asia Pacific

China Promises Myanmar 300,000 Vaccine Doses

China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is welcomed by and Myanmar's state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 11, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power