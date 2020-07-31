COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro Has Coronavirus

By VOA News
July 31, 2020 01:46 AM
Brazil's first lady Michelle Bolsonaro wears a protective mask during an event at the presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil,…
Brazil's first lady Michelle Bolsonaro wears a protective mask during an event at the presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, July 29, 2020.

Officials in Brazil say first lady Michelle Bolsonaro is being monitored by doctors after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The president's press office released a statement Thursday, saying the first lady appeared to be in good health but would follow protocols.

She was last seen in public Wednesday during an event in Brasilia with her husband, President Jair Bolsonaro, who was participating in his first official event since testing negative for the coronavirus on Saturday.

Bolsonaro had been in self-isolation for more than two weeks after twice testing positive for the coronavirus.

On the same day the first lady's positive test was confirmed, a fifth member of Bolsanaro's cabinet said he is self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Science and Technology Minister Marcos Pontes wrote on Twitter Thursday that he got tested after experiencing flu-like symptoms and a headache.

Citizenship Minister Onyx Lorenzoni and Education Minister Milton Ribeiro revealed last week they have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Two other cabinet members revealed in March they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Brazil has the highest total of coronavirus cases in Latin America with more than 2.6 million infections and more than 91,000 deaths. 

Related Stories

FILE - A man passes graffiti depicting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and a coronavirus representation engaged in a tug-of-war with health workers, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 10, 2020. The text in red reads: "Which side are you on?"
Press Freedom
Brazilian Cartoonists Face Criminal Probes Under Bolsonaro 
International rights groups accuse administration of invoking Junta-era national security laws to silence critics
Default Author Profile
By Pete Cobus
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 12:28
Nurse Eva Fiori updates a medical record of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Intensive Care…
The Americas
Brazil Healthcare Workers Call For Bolsanaro Investigation 
President accused of criminal negligence in handling of COVID-19 pandemic     
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 08:45
A boy brushes his teeth from a communal faucet in the Jardim Julieta squatter camp in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 23, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Threatens Tens of Thousands of Venezuelan Refugees in Brazil
Coronavirus disproportionately affects the most vulnerable, including the poorest, indigenous populations and other native communities, as well as refugees
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 10:16
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he attends a Brazilian flag…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus a Third Time
He remains in self-quarantine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 22:43
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro Has Coronavirus

Brazil's first lady Michelle Bolsonaro wears a protective mask during an event at the presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Warns Young People COVID-19 May Hit Hard

COVID-19 patients rest on their beds at the isolation ward at the Kenyatta stadium where screening booths and an isolation…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Warns Africa Against Easing of Coronavirus Restrictions

Silva Cossa, the caretaker, ties ribbons onto the fence to represents a South African who has died from Covid-19, at St James…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Does Russia Have a COVID-19 Vaccine?

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration…
Africa

WFP Appeals For $250M to Ease Zimbabwe's 'Dire Situation' Food Crisis

Women leave after receiving food aid from the World Food Program in Nyamapanda district, Zimbabwe, Feb. 2020. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power