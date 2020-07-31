Brazil First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro Has Coronavirus

Officials in Brazil say first lady Michelle Bolsonaro is being monitored by doctors after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The president's press office released a statement Thursday, saying the first lady appeared to be in good health but would follow protocols.

She was last seen in public Wednesday during an event in Brasilia with her husband, President Jair Bolsonaro, who was participating in his first official event since testing negative for the coronavirus on Saturday.

Bolsonaro had been in self-isolation for more than two weeks after twice testing positive for the coronavirus.

On the same day the first lady's positive test was confirmed, a fifth member of Bolsanaro's cabinet said he is self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Science and Technology Minister Marcos Pontes wrote on Twitter Thursday that he got tested after experiencing flu-like symptoms and a headache.

Citizenship Minister Onyx Lorenzoni and Education Minister Milton Ribeiro revealed last week they have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Two other cabinet members revealed in March they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Brazil has the highest total of coronavirus cases in Latin America with more than 2.6 million infections and more than 91,000 deaths.