Brazil Opens Drive-in to Help People Cope With COVID-19

Brazil has converted a football (soccer) stadium into a drive-in movie theater, its latest effort to lift national morale as the country struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palmeiras football club’s converted stadium in Sao Paulo accommodates up to 300 cars.

Alessandro Tessari, a fan of the football team said, he could never imagine he would be watching a movie in the stadium.

Brazil’s movie theaters were among the first sectors of the economy to stop operations as the coronavirus outbreak grew, so it seems fitting fans are enjoying movies again, although it’s unclear if more theaters will reopen, because the virus remains active.

Aside from showing films, the stadium hosts stand-up comedy and children's theater.

The converted entertainment space, which opened Wednesday, will remain open until July 19. Those attending the drive-in pay between $23 to $100, with no more than four people to a car.

The theater experience is an outlet for a country that remains one of the coronavirus hot spots in Latin America, with more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and more than 55,000 deaths.