COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil's President Fires Health Minister Following Weeks of COVID-19 Disagreements

By VOA News
April 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Handout picture released by Agencia Brasil showing Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (L) and his new Health Minister Nelson…
A photo by Agencia Brasil shows Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, left, and his new Health Minister Nelson Teich during a news conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, April 16, 2020.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday fired Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta over disagreements about how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Bolsonaro has argued that lockdowns and putting restrictions on business would harm the economy.

Mandetta’s dismissal follows a statement by a Brazilian governor, São Paulo Governor João Dori, that he had increased security for his wife and moved his children after receiving threats he said are tied to his criticism of Bolsonaro’s handling of the  outbreak.

Nelson Teich, a leading Brazilian cancer specialist who has a working relationship with Bolsonaro, replaces orthopedist Mandetta, who clashed with the president over issues such as social isolation.

Teich, however, like Mandetta, supports social isolation as a means of containing the spread of the virus. But Bolsonaro has repeatedly said social isolation measures are bad for the economy.

Bolsonaro played down Mandetta's departure, reportedly saying it was a mutual decision.

Mandetta's dismissal ends weeks of bitterness between the two over the national response to the outbreak, which world experts believe is weeks away from peaking.

During a news conference Thursday, Mandetta told his former coworkers they had put forth a good effort up until this point.

On Thursday, Bolsanaro attempted to remind citizens he is sensitive to the crisis, saying life is priceless, but he went on to repeat his mantra that the economy and employment need to get back to some form of normal.

Medical experts in Brazil and abroad have criticized Bolsonaro for not taking a serious approach to dealing with the nation’s coronavirus outbreak, which as of Thursday had more than 30,000 people infected and just shy of 2,000 dead.

Related Stories

In this Nov. 7, 2019 photo, Gov. Joao Doria attends a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil. As Rio de Janeiro vies for the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazilian Governor Expresses Safety Concerns After Criticizing Bolsanaro’s Coronavirus Response
He relocates his children, ups wife’s security
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 04:58
A worker gestures to residents as he sprays disinfectant in an alley to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 10, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazil Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000
Brazil is the first South American country to record COVID-19 fatalities in the four-digits
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 04/11/2020 - 11:55
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on while meeting supporters and Catholic faithfuls as he arrives at Alvorada Palace,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazil Turns to Local Industry to Build Ventilators as China Orders Fall Through
Outcome uncertain amid intense competition for medical supplies during pandemic
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 21:35
A kid flies a kite atop a pedestrian bridge over Niemeyer avenue in Vidigal slum during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
COVID-19 Pandemic
First Indigenous Person Infected with Coronavirus in Brazil
Indigenous worker in Brazil in isolation with coronavirus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 04:07
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil's President Fires Health Minister Following Weeks of COVID-19 Disagreements

Handout picture released by Agencia Brasil showing Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (L) and his new Health Minister Nelson…
COVID-19 Pandemic

FBI Official Says Foreign Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Research

Cars line up at a pop-up community COVID-19 testing station at a supermarket carpark in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Announces Plan to Reopen US Economy

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April…
COVID-19 Pandemic

IMF Sees 'Lost Decade' of No Growth in Latin America Due to Pandemic

Mariela Jacome, right, helps her mother Catherine Quinonez, center, who Mariela says suffers symptoms common of those…
COVID-19 Pandemic

FBI Official Says Foreign Hackers Have Targeted COVID-19 Research 

Pharmacist Michael Witte opens a package taken from a freezer that contains the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease…