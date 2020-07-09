COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain to Reopen Outdoor Music, Theater Venues Saturday

By VOA News
July 09, 2020 04:44 PM
People attend a drive-in concert of the Jersey Boys in Preston
FILE - The Jersey Boys perform during a drive-in concert, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Preston, Britain, June 26, 2020.

The British government on Thursday announced plans to reopen outdoor theaters and music venues Saturday and fitness facilities July 25. 

At a news briefing in London, British Culture Minister Oliver Dowden announced that open-air music and theater performances would be permitted beginning Saturday.  

Dowden said that outdoor team sports such as cricket can be played beginning Saturday, and outdoor pools and water parks could open as well. He said other sports such as "five-a-side football, basketball, hockey" will be available July 18. 

He confirmed that gyms would be able to open beginning July 25, saying that the government would provide guidance to give "gyms the certainty, clarity and time they need to reopen safely so that the maximum number can open their doors." 

Dowden also announced that, beginning Monday, beauticians, tattooists, spas, tanning salons and other close contact services will be allowed to reopen, but will be subject to some restrictions. 

The announcement follows the lifting of restrictions on pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants last week, and the commitment to introduce a voucher plan for the public to promote dining out. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain to Reopen Outdoor Music, Theater Venues Saturday

People attend a drive-in concert of the Jersey Boys in Preston
COVID-19 Pandemic

Morocco to Start Reopening Borders After Strict Lockdown

FILE - In this Friday, June 26, 2020 file photo, people gather at a reopened beach on the first weekend after lockdown measures…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Launches Independent Pandemic Response Evaluation Panel

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Bolsonaro Now 'Poster Boy' for Dubious COVID-19 Treatment

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro confirms positive coronavirus diagnosis as he speaks to the media in Brasilia, Brazil July 7,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo Reports Daily Record of 224 New COVID Cases

People wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk at Shibuya pedestrian crossing, July 9, 2020, in Tokyo.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power