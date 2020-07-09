Britain to Reopen Outdoor Music, Theater Venues Saturday

The British government on Thursday announced plans to reopen outdoor theaters and music venues Saturday and fitness facilities July 25.

At a news briefing in London, British Culture Minister Oliver Dowden announced that open-air music and theater performances would be permitted beginning Saturday.

Dowden said that outdoor team sports such as cricket can be played beginning Saturday, and outdoor pools and water parks could open as well. He said other sports such as "five-a-side football, basketball, hockey" will be available July 18.

He confirmed that gyms would be able to open beginning July 25, saying that the government would provide guidance to give "gyms the certainty, clarity and time they need to reopen safely so that the maximum number can open their doors."

Dowden also announced that, beginning Monday, beauticians, tattooists, spas, tanning salons and other close contact services will be allowed to reopen, but will be subject to some restrictions.

The announcement follows the lifting of restrictions on pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants last week, and the commitment to introduce a voucher plan for the public to promote dining out.