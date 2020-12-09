Britain Warns People with History of Allergic Reactions Not to Get Coronavirus Vaccine

British regulators warned Wednesday that people with a history of allergic reactions not to get inoculated with a coronavirus vaccine developed jointly by U.S. drug maker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency issued the warning after two people reported adverse reactions to the vaccine on Tuesday, the first day of the vaccine’s rollout in Britain.

National Health Service medical director Stephen Powis said two employees reported severe allergic reactions linked with receiving the vaccination. He said both are recovering.

Experts: Vaccines Appear Safe, But Some Questions Remain With the pandemic raging, regulators allow shorter safety tests

Pfizer and BioNTech did not immediately comment on the warning in Britain, the first country to administer a fully examined vaccine for emergency use.

MHRA Chief Executive June Raine told a parliamentary committee in London Tuesday the reaction to the vaccine was not a side-effect seen in trials.

Raine’s remarks were made during a broader discussion about how MHRA will continue to observe people who get the vaccine.