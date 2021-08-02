COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain's Heathrow Airport Opens to Vaccinated International Travelers

By VOA News
August 02, 2021 12:11 PM
A woman runs to greet a child as passengers arrive at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers…
A woman runs to greet a child as passengers arrive at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Aug. 2, 2021, as travelers fully vaccinated from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining.

London’s Heathrow Airport welcomed fully vaccinated travelers arriving from the United States and most parts of the European Union Monday, the first day they could do so without going into quarantine.

Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye called lifting quarantine rules “a milestone,” saying it has allowed families to reunite that have been kept apart by the COVID-19 restrictions for as long as 18 months. Video from the airport Monday showed several emotional family reunions.

New arrivals must still be tested before boarding their flights and take genetic polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 tests within two days of arrival.

Holland-Kaye has urged the government to "keep it simple" and to find an alternative to expensive PCR tests.

The delta variant of the virus, first detected in India and currently surging in Britain and elsewhere, has added to uncertainties around international travel. But Holland-Kaye said vaccinated travelers coming into Britain — where more that 72% of adults have been fully vaccinated — will build confidence in the vaccines and perhaps convince unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.

Britain is maintaining quarantine requirements for French travelers, prompting objections from some French officials.

British government officials say France has a concerning number of cases of the beta variant in some provinces and territories but added that they plan to review the policy later this week. The beta variant was first detected in South Africa.

Related Stories

FILE - A vial and syringes with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a makeshift inoculation site in Luton, England, March 21, 2021. The British government says it will begin rolling out COVID-19 booster shots in early September.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain to Offer COVID-19 Booster Shots This Fall
The nation is also offering incentives to persuade younger adults to get vaccinated
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/01/2021 - 08:10 PM
As Britain Reopens, Scientists Warn of Fertile Ground for Coronavirus Variants 
00:03:16
COVID-19 Pandemic
As Britain Reopens, Scientists Warn of Fertile Ground for Coronavirus Variants 
High infection rates and incomplete vaccination program prompts warnings that variants could develop resistance to vaccines 
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 07/27/2021 - 05:24 PM
A Yeoman Warder, Barney Chandler speaks to the group, as he leads the first "Beefeater" tour of the Tower of London in 16…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Lifts COVID Restrictions 
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spends day self-quarantining after possible exposure
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/19/2021 - 06:07 AM
FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, leave Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting in London, Sept. 1, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain's PM, Finance Minister Exposed to COVID-19
The announcement came after UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who leads the country’s coronavirus response said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 07/18/2021 - 05:40 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain's Heathrow Airport Opens to Vaccinated International Travelers

A woman runs to greet a child as passengers arrive at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers…
COVID-19 Pandemic

After Another COVID Spike, Israel Launches Third Vaccine Dose

Yehuda Widawsky, a 102-year-old Holocaust survivor, receives a third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 1, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Humanitarian Groups: Myanmar Has Urgent COVID-Related Needs

FILE PHOTO: Volunteers help a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient with extra oxygen in the town of Kale, Sagaing Region, Myanmar
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australian Military Joins COVID-19 Lockdown Enforcement in Sydney

Police look to stop an anti-lockdown protest as a COVID-19 outbreak affects Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain to Offer COVID-19 Booster Shots This Fall

FILE - A vial and syringes with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a makeshift inoculation site in Luton, England, March 21, 2021. The British government says it will begin rolling out COVID-19 booster shots in early September.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power