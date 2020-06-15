COVID-19 Pandemic

In Cameroon, Social Media Used to Fight Misinformation

By Anne Nzouankeu
June 15, 2020 02:01 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 37 MB
Download Audio

YAOUNDE - Cameroon is one of the African countries worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and has been struggling against misinformation and fake news on the virus.  Cameroon’s  digital  first responders have taken to social media to  counteract the misinformation.   

The COVID-19 pandemic has flooded Cameroon’s health workers with questions  about the virus and about false rumors that hospitals are  overwhelmed,  and  that  testing is either not available or costly.   

The director of Cameroon’s National Social Insurance Fund  Hospital,  Professor Anne  Njom Nlend, took  to Twitter to counteract the fake news and remind the public that testing is free. 

She says it’s a channel for information.  When someone has a lot of followers, says Nlend, the effect of the tweet can go a long way.  It helps the community.  

The United Nations in May launched Verified, a plan to promote digital first responders like Professor Nlend to fight misinformation on the coronavirus.       

In Cameroon, ICT Media Strategies created Smart Click Africa and COVID19.cm to remind the public to check news sources on information about the virus.   

Beaugas-Orain Djoyum, the director of the media group, said  "the first question to ask is, who is posting the information?  Is the person posting the information a resourceful person?  You have to go to the profile to find out if the publisher is a doctor,  and if the person usually posts verified and verifiable information."   

The editor of Cameroon’s Mosaiques newspaper, Parfait Tabapsi, says the counter-disinformation efforts are helping, especially when experts like Professor Nlend are involved. 

He says the professor is, first of all, a professor of medicine, which is something very important.  She is also responsible for a hospital unit in Cameroon’s capital, notes Tabapsi.  These are the two reasons why when you would need some (medical) information, he says, you would take a look at her side.     

Professor Nlend, who is also the president of the Cameroon Society of Pediatrics, plans to expand her role as a digital first responder  to  debunk  disinformation on maternal and child health.    

 

Related Stories

Africa
Cameroon Clinic Helps Victims Traumatized by Separatist Conflict
The need is growing for trauma therapy because of ongoing military-separatist clashes in the western regions
Anne Nzouankeu
ByAnne Nzouankeu
Fri, 06/12/2020 - 13:14
Map of Cameroon showing the towns of Bamenda, Kumbo, Ndop, Nkambe, Limbe, Buea, Kumba, Mamfe, Mutengene and Tiko
Africa
Rights Groups Condemn Attack on Aid Workers in Cameroon
Ernestine Maika, a 33-year-old nurse, has just arrived in the French-speaking town of Bafoussam
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
ByMoki Edwin Kindzeka
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 10:16
A health agent wearing protective equipment, disinfects the corridors amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cameroon Patients Flee Hospital as COVID-19 Cases Increase
Patients say they are afraid of catching the coronavirus at hospitals, but health officials warn that not getting needed treatments for other health issues can put them at higher risk
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
ByMoki Edwin Kindzeka
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 12:43
Cameroon Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute speaks during a meeting on the country's reconstruction, in Yaounde, Dec. 5, 2019. (Moki Edwin Kindzeka/VOA)
Africa
Cameroon Opens Schools Amid COVID-19 Spike 
Officials say the increasing number of recoveries from the virus and health measures taken at schools makes them confident that they can handle the pandemic
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
ByMoki Edwin Kindzeka
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 09:56
Anne Nzouankeu
By
Anne Nzouankeu
VOA News on China

Coronavirus Resurgence in Beijing Mars China's Self-Proclaimed Success in Containing It

A patient on a hospital bed is pushed past a line of residents waiting to be tested at a fever clinic in Beijing, China, June 15, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

In Cameroon, Social Media Used to Fight Misinformation

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Revokes Emergency Use of Malaria Drugs Vs. Coronavirus

FILE - This Monday, April 6, 2020, file photo shows an arrangement of Hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. At least 13 states…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Chicago Group Seeks Detained Immigrants' Release in Pandemic

Protesters call for officials to release people from jails, prisons, and immigration detention centers in response to the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Report: Pakistan Hospitals Near Collapse Under Strain of COVID-19 

A health worker gets medical history from a person before taking sample during door-to-door testing and screening facility for…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power