COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Recommends Indoor Masks Again, Even for Some Vaccinated People

By VOA News
July 27, 2021 06:22 PM
Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium where COVID-19 vaccinations are…
Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium where COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Miss., July 27, 2021.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends vaccinated people in certain parts of the country wear masks while indoors, reversing a decision the agency made two months ago. 

In another reversal, the CDC also now recommends teachers, students and staff wear masks inside schools, regardless of vaccination status. 

The decision to recommend masks indoors, the CDC says, was based on surging COVID-19 case numbers in parts of the country reporting low vaccination rates. 

The rising caseload is driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. There have also been a number of "breakthrough" cases in which fully vaccinated people are infected, though they generally become less sick. 

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, center, joins with students at Lehman High School for a roundtable discussion about the…
Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, center, joins students at Lehman High School for a roundtable discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine, in New York, July 27, 2021.

According to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, with earlier variants of the virus, vaccinated people showed low levels of the virus and were considered unlikely to be spreaders. 

But with the delta variant, she said, the levels of the virus found in the noses and throats of infected vaccinated people was "indistinguishable" from infected unvaccinated people. 

"Today's announcement by the CDC … is another step on our journey to defeating this virus," President Joe Biden said in a White House statement. "I hope all Americans who live in the areas covered by the CDC guidance will follow it; I certainly will when I travel to these areas." 

Health officials say vaccines remain effective against the worst outcomes of infection with the virus, including those involving the delta variant. 

In May, the CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer would be required to wear masks or maintain social distancing of six feet from other people. The agency still suggested people remain masked on public transportation and at crowded outdoor events. 

For months, COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the U.S. fell steadily, but those trends reversed over the past two months as the delta variant of the coronavirus began to spread. 

The New York Times reports several cities and towns have restored indoor masking rules in recent weeks, including St. Louis, Missouri; Savannah, Georgia; and Provincetown, Massachusetts. 

Some information for this report was provided by the Associated Press, Reuters and the French News agency, AFP. 
 

Related Stories

FILE - Max Cuevas, 12, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, California, May 13, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
FDA Asks Moderna, Pfizer to Add More Children to COVID-19 Vaccine  Efficacy Studies
US drug regulator wants makers of two prominent coronavirus vaccines in country to determine if young children are susceptible to rare heart inflammatory issues
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/27/2021 - 08:15 AM
FILE- A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the American Museum of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Medical Groups Demand Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccinations
Coronavirus cases surging again in US   
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 02:52 PM
A private security guard gives directions to people looking to get vaccinated, as banners advertise the availability of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
45% of Unvaccinated Americans Say They Will Definitely Not Get the Vaccine
US governor: The unvaccinated 'are letting us down'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/24/2021 - 05:59 AM
Carlos Arrendondo arrives for his appointment to get vaccinated, as banners advertise the availability of the Johnson & Johnson…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Buys 200 Million More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
White House says it wants to be prepared for possible future needs
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 11:26 PM
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, July 22, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Poll: Most Unvaccinated Americans Don't Want Shots
Findings underscore the challenges facing public health officials as soaring infections in some states again threaten to overwhelm hospitals
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 11:51 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Recommends Indoor Masks Again, Even for Some Vaccinated People

Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium where COVID-19 vaccinations are…
COVID-19 Pandemic

As Britain Reopens, Scientists Warn of Fertile Ground for Coronavirus Variants

FILE PHOTO: People walk along Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 26,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Bhutan Fully Vaccinates 90% of Eligible Population Against COVID: UNICEF

Bhutanese people wearing face masks as precaution against coronavirus walk through a street in Thimpu, Bhutan, Monday, April 12…
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC to Recommend Indoor Masks Again, Even for Some Vaccinated People

Shoppers wear masks inside of The Cool store Monday, July 19, 2021, in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County…
Africa

Cameroon Receives US Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Amid Covid Hesitancy 

FILE - Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power