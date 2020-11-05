COVID-19 Pandemic

 Chile Will Host Third Set of Clinical Trials for Coronavirus Vaccine

By VOA News
November 05, 2020 05:59 AM
FILE - AstraZeneca offices and its corporate logo are seen on a building in Cambridge, Britain, July 18, 2020.
Chile will host a third set of clinical trials for a vaccine against the coronavirus.

President Sebastian Pinera announced Wednesday, AstraZeneca’s trial would follow a U.S.-based Johnson & Johnson trial that is already underway and a third by China’s Sinovac, whose first vaccine doses arrived in Chile on Wednesday.

Pinera said Sinovac laboratory is going to conduct trials jointly with the Catholic University and the Milenio Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy.

AstraZeneca is developing its COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford.

Pinera said Chile has been working for several months to ensure that Chileans have access to coronavirus vaccines.

Pinera hopes to first make the vaccine available to the groups most at risk in the first few months of next year.

