COVID-19 Pandemic

China Denies Requiring US Diplomatic Staff to Take COVID-19 Anal Swab Tests

By VOA News
February 25, 2021 12:27 PM
A woman wearing a face mask sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations, Beijing, Feb. 22, 2021.
A woman wearing a face mask sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations, Beijing, Feb. 22, 2021.

China’s Foreign Ministry denied Thursday it ever required U.S. diplomats to submit to COVID-19 anal swab tests, disputing media reports that some personnel had complained.

The Washington Post reported last week that U.S. State Department officials were looking into the complaints. The Post reports a State Department spokesman told reporters the department was “evaluating all reasonable options” to address the issue with the aim of preserving the “dignity” of U.S. officials “consistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

Some Chinese doctors have said the anal swab test is more accurate and effective than a nasal swab, despite the unpleasant nature. 

But at a news briefing in Beijing, China Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters, "Upon verification with my colleagues, China has never asked U.S. diplomats in China to go through anal swab tests."

U.S. media outlet Vice Wednesday quoted a State Department official as saying the test had been given in error, and that China said it would stop such tests on U.S. diplomats.

Related Stories

William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency director, testifies during his Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing, Feb. 24, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
USA
CIA Chief Nominee Warns of 'Adversarial, Predatory' China
United States must train its spies and intelligence analysts on the rising threat from China, William Burns tells lawmakers during his confirmation hearing
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 04:33 PM
Uighur Muslim women wear headscarves and facemasks while walking on a street in the old town section of Kashgar on June 14,…
VOA News on China
China's Crackdown on Muslims Spreads to Tropical Hainan 
Beijing's anti-Islam campaign is now targeting the Utsuls, a 10,000-strong Muslim ethnic community that has successfully, for now, pushed back against a ban on wearing head scarves     
Default Author Profile
By Hai Yan
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 07:48 PM
A man wearing a mask walks past the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus, Feb. 3, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
China Coronavirus Lockdown Crippling Global Supply Chain
This week, Hyundai Motor Company announced that it had been forced to suspend production at its plants in South Korea because parts made in China were no longer available
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 03:45 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Health Officials Lower National COVID-19 Alert from Level 5 to 4

A traveler is assisted by security outside the Novotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Feb. 25, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Denies Requiring US Diplomatic Staff to Take COVID-19 Anal Swab Tests

A woman wearing a face mask sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations, Beijing, Feb. 22, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Medical Oxygen Scarce in Africa, Latin America Amid Virus

A youth rests on his empty oxygen cylinder waiting for a refill shop to open in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima.
COVID-19 Pandemic

1-in-10 COVID-19 Patients Is Still Sick 3 Months Later, WHO says

Hans Kluge, World Health Organization regional director for Europe, attends a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine as Effective in General Use as in Trials, Israeli Researchers Say 

Israelis show their "green pass" (proof of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus) before entering the Green Pass…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power