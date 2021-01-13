COVID-19 Pandemic

China Posts Highest One-Day Increase in New COVID-19 Infections Since July 

By VOA News
January 13, 2021 08:45 AM
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a bedridden elderly at a house during the second round of citywide…
A medical worker collects a swab from a bedridden elderly at a house during the second round of citywide nucleic acid testing following a recent COVID-19 outbreak in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, Jan. 13, 2021. (cnsphoto via Reuters)

China has recorded its highest daily increase of new coronavirus infections since last July after a recent cluster of cases in northern Hebei province. 

The National Health Commission reported 115 new cases on Tuesday, with 90 cases located in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing.  The commission also said 107 of the new cases were local transmissions — the highest daily jump since July 30.   

Officials in Hebei province have ordered a lockdown of several cities, while authorities in northeastern Heilongjiang province, which posted 16 new cases, have declared an “emergency state” for the entire province and its 37 million residents.   

Meanwhile, Brazilian researchers say a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech was shown to be just over 50% overall effective after large-scale human trials in that country, far below the 78% efficacy rate against mild-to-severe cases announced just last week.   

Researchers said the most recent data included results from a group of participants who reported “very mild” cases of infection, which explains the huge discrepancy between the two figures.   

FILE PHOTO: A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an…
FILE - A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, Sept. 24, 2020.

The Sinovac vaccine has been approved for emergency use by Indonesia, where President Joko Widodo received the very first inoculation Wednesday.  The shot launched the Southeast Asian nation’s drive to vaccinate its 181 million citizens, who are spread out across the vast archipelago.  Indonesia has one of the region's worst COVID-19 outbreaks, having recorded 858,043 total infections, including 24,951 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center. 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Wednesday the government is expanding a state of emergency to seven other prefectures in central and western Japan to curb an escalating surge of new coronavirus cases.  The new decree, which  takes effect Thursday and remains in effect until February 7, will cover Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Aichi, Gifu and Tochigi.  

People wearing face masks due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk in Nagoya, Japan January 13, 2021. Kyodo via…
People wearing face masks due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk in Nagoya, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. (Kyodo via Reuters)

Wednesday’s declaration comes more than a week after Prime Minister Suga issued an emergency declaration for Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.  Japan has recorded a total of 302,740 total infections, including over 4,000 deaths.   

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that international travelers will have to prove they have tested negative for COVID-19 before flying to the United States.   

Under the new rules that will take effect on January 26, travelers will have to test negative within three days of their departure.   

Travelers walk through the Terminal 3 sky bridge at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Friday's…
FILE - Travelers walk through O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Nov. 29, 2020.
President Donald Trump, left, listens as Moncef Slaoui, a former GlaxoSmithKline executive, speaks about the coronavirus in the…
FILE - President Donald Trump, left, listens as Moncef Slaoui, a former GlaxoSmithKline executive, speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 15, 2020, in Washington.

Cable business channel CNBC reported Tuesday that Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief advisor to the Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government’s COVID-19 rapid vaccine development program, has resigned his post at the request of the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.   

Sources say Slaoui will remain in the role for a month after Biden takes office on January 20 to help with the transition.   

Slaoui’s resignation comes as the Trump administration is changing strategies in distributing the available vaccines, announcing Tuesday that it will release millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses it was holding back for use as second shots to inoculate Americans older than 65, as well as Americans with underlying health conditions.  

The U.S. set another single-day record in coronavirus deaths Tuesday with 4,327, increasing the nation’s overall death toll to a world-leading 380,670 people.  The U.S. also leads in the overall number of COVID-19 infections with 22.8 million out of the world’s 91.5 million total cases, including 1.9 million deaths. 

 

Related Stories

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Paulo
COVID-19 Pandemic
China’s Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine Less Effective than Initially Thought
Late-stage trials in Brazil show China’s Sinovac vaccine is 50.38% effective against COVID-19
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 05:26 PM
People walk an empty shopping street as Netherlands is set to extend the lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic
Netherlands PM Extends COVID-19 Lockdown to February 9
Rutte says ‘no choice’ as infection numbers not falling fast enough
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 04:51 PM
Brazilian Beachgoers Ignore Warnings of COVID-19
00:01:33
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazilian Beachgoers Ignore Warnings of COVID-19
Thousands flocked to Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro as authorities brace for new wave of COVID-19 cases
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 03:39 PM
News conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in London
COVID-19 Pandemic
British Officials Crack Down on COVID-19 Rule Violators
Police Chiefs’ Council says 45,000 fines issued with more possible 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 03:31 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Posts Highest One-Day Increase in New COVID-19 Infections Since July 

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a bedridden elderly at a house during the second round of citywide…
Economy & Business

Conditions for COVID Homeworkers Must Be Improved, ILO Says

Nur Afia Qistina Zamzuri, a 9-year-old girl sews personal protective equipment (PPE) for free to medical workers working in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Taiwanese Health Official Warns Against Reliance on Coronavirus Vaccines

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport staff amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic
USA

US Execution of Woman on Hold, 2 Others Halted over COVID-19

Signage is seen at a federal correctional complex as Daniel Lewis Lee, convicted in the killing of three members of an Arkansas family in 1996, is set to be put to death in the first federal execution in 17 years, in Terre Haute, Indiana, July 13, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Changes Vaccine Strategy, WHO Says Herd Immunity Will Not Be Achieved in 2021

A nurse administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Pasadena

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power