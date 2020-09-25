COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Delays Rio de Janeiro’s Annual Carnival Parade

By VOA News
September 25, 2020 03:13 AM
Carnival parade floats sit unfinished in the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school workshop, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday,…
Carnival parade floats sit unfinished in the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school workshop, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 21, 2020.

Rio de Janeiro is postponing February's annual Carnival parade for the first time in a century because of Brazil’s ongoing struggle to contain the coronavirus.

Rio’s League of Samba Schools (LIESA) announced Thursday night that the spread of the coronavirus has made it impossible to safely hold parades and events, which are the financial lifeblood of many participants.

Jorge Castanheir, president of LIESA, said schools will not have the time or the financial and organizational capabilities to make the Carnival parade possible for February.

Castanheir did not give an alternate date for the parade but said it will depend on whether a vaccine is available and if there will be immunizations.

So far, the Rio city government has not announced whether the Carnival street parties will be held.

Brazil has the highest tally of coronavirus infections in Latin America with more than 4.6 million cases and nearly 140,000 deaths.

Related Stories

An adult female jaguar named Amanaci receives stem cell treatment on her paws after burn injuries during a fire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias
The Americas
Jaguar Burned by Wildfires in Brazil Helped Back to Health
Founder of the sanctuary called NEX Institute Gianni said she had never seen so much death and pain caused to wildlife as that from the blazes in the Pantanal this year, and accused Brazil's authorities of not doing enough to prevent the fires
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 01:21 PM
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the U.N. Security…
The Americas
Pompeo Travels to Brazil on Third Stop of Latin American Tour
Top US diplomat visits a Venezuelan refugee camp in Brazil
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 01:50 PM
Brazil's Health Minister Gen. Eduardo Pazuelo, center, arrives to attend a ceremony at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazil President's Third Health Minister is Sworn In
Military general with no health credentials becomes Brazil's latest health minister
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 02:04 AM
Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal November 29, 2015. The Praia do…
Europe
Brazilian Surfer Breaks Own Record for Big Wave Ride
Maya Gabeira sets record at Portugal’s Nazare surf break
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 03:23 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Why is Italy Seeing Fewer COVID Cases Than Its Neighbors?

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Fiumicino Airport in Rome
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Bars, Restaurants Close Early to Curb Virus Surge

People drink at the outside tables of a bar in Soho, in central London on September 24, 2020, on the first day of the new…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Winter Weather Could Increase Spread of COVID-19

A boy crashes his sled on a hill at the U.S. Capitol after a major winter storm swept over Washington January 24, 2016.
USA

US House Democrats Crafting New $2.2 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. speaks during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 on Capitol Hill in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Nations Urged to Help Virus-Stranded Mariners Stuck at Sea

FILE- A cargo ship approaches the port of Piraeus as other ships are anchored, near Athens, Greece in this May 26, 2020 file…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power