Coronavirus Forces Russia to Curtail Celebrating Soviet Victory Over Nazi Germany

Russia on Saturday observed the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, but the worsening coronavirus outbreak in the country forced it to curtail celebrations.

Russian officials Saturday reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, boosting the total number of cases to close to 200,000. Russia has reported more than 10,000 cases every day this week, surpassing France and Germany in having the fifth-highest number of cases in the world.

The Moscow Victory Day Parade in Red Square was canceled, but neighboring Belarus held a massive Victory Day parade in Minsk, replete with thousands of marching soldiers and spectators in stands.

Victory Day parade in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko moved forward with the parade despite the fact that his country has the highest infection rate in Eastern Europe, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.

In the U.S., the world leader by far in COVID-19 infections and deaths, some U.S. governors are trying to increase production of essential medical supplies and protective gear after being unable to buy such items earlier in the pandemic.

The U.S. has until recently depended on China and other foreign countries, but the governors of Indiana, Florida, Massachusetts and Missouri said this week that they would push for more in-state production of protective equipment and supplies. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis explained his decision by saying he didn't want “our health destiny” to be dependent on China.

Not enough test kits

Like other countries, the U.S. does not have adequate supplies of test kits, meaning the sickest people get tested before those with mild symptoms, raising the possibility they may not get tested at all and go uncounted.

Pushing to reopen his country, President Donald Trump has touted the U.S. testing system over the past week, despite the system’s failure in the critical early weeks of the outbreak and its underperformance compared with those of some other countries.

During a meeting Thursday with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Trump said Germany has a “very low mortality rate like we do.” In fact, the U.S. has reported COVID-19 deaths at a rate of 234 per 1 million people, compared with Germany’s reported rate of 90 fatalities per million.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers, in the State Dining Room of the White House, May 8, 2020, in Washington.

On Friday, Trump insisted “testing isn’t necessary,” an indication of his increasing tendency to reject the advice of health experts.

The Trump administration continues to defend its decision not to release a detailed coronavirus reopening plan for the U.S., maintaining it would have been too narrowly focused for the country’s 50 states.

A White House statement released Saturday and attributed to Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the guidance was in “draft form” and “shared prematurely.” Therefore, Redfield was “not yet comfortable releasing a final work product,” the statement said.

Concerns about a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks have been reinforced by new outbreaks in South Korea and Germany as they begin to lift pandemic control measures.

Seoul businesses shut down

South Korea has shut down more than 2,100 bars and other establishments in Seoul after new coronavirus outbreaks were linked to people who frequented nightclubs last weekend after the government relaxed social distancing guidelines. Many of the infections were traced to a 29-year-old man who went to three nightclubs before testing positive.

Schools in South Korea were scheduled to begin reopening next week, but that may be delayed after the new outbreaks. Officials said probes into the new cases would determine the next steps.

Police officers pepper-spray protesters during a demonstration at Alexanderplatz, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Berlin, Germany, May 9, 2020.

Germany is grappling with new outbreaks at three slaughterhouses in what is widely viewed as test of the government’s ability to contain any resurgence of the virus while simultaneously easing restrictions.

International travel to and from the United Kingdom was expected to be further delayed Saturday, with the country’s transportation secretary set to announce a 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to announce on Sunday the easing of some lockdown restrictions.

In central Afghanistan on Saturday, clashes between aid-seeking protesters and police left at least four civilians, including a journalist, dead and 14 others injured, officials said.

The violence erupted as a coronavirus-induced shutdown and partial border closures with neighboring countries disrupted food deliveries into landlocked Afghanistan.

Saturday’s clashes broke out after dozens of people gathered outside the governor’s office in impoverished Ghor province to protest what they said was a lack of official assistance for their poverty-stricken families.

As of Saturday afternoon EDT, COVID-19 was confirmed to have infected just short of 4 million people and killed more than 277,000 others worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.