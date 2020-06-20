COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Fears Grow as Refugee Numbers Rise

By Lisa Schlein
June 20, 2020 12:44 PM
A young girl wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, looks on after refugees and migrants arrived at the port…
A young girl wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, looks on after refugees and migrants arrived at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, on Monday, May 4, 2020.

GENEVA - U.N. officials, on the occasion of World Refugee Day, are warning the COVID-19 pandemic poses an additional threat to millions of refugees and displaced people, among the most vulnerable in the world. 

More people live in forced exile than ever before.  The U.N. refugee agency says refugees account for nearly 30 million of the record-breaking 79.5 million uprooted by conflict and persecution.  An overwhelming majority live in poor countries with fragile economies and health systems.

Migrants living in Greece take part in a protest marking the World Refugee Day in Athens, Greece, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Costas…
Pandemic Pushes World Refugee Day Observances Online
This year’s theme is 'Every Action Counts' to highlight the contributions of refugees to the COVID-19 response as essential workers

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says refugees’ living conditions put them at particular risk of coronavirus infection.

“They often have limited access to adequate shelter, water, nutrition, sanitation and health services …," said Tedros. "WHO is deeply concerned about the very real and present danger of widespread transmission of COVID-19 in refugee camps.”

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi agrees with this assessment.  However, he notes most refugees are not in camps but in communities with local people.   In some places, he says, those communities have been devastated by the pandemic.

“I am thinking of Latin America where 17 to18 countries host more than 4 million Venezuelans on the move," said Grandi. "I am thinking of many urban centers in Africa that are host to large refugee populations.  I am thinking of Afghans in Pakistan and Iran that share… facilities and accommodation with communities that have been impacted very severely by COVID.” 

Grandi says he also is extremely concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on livelihoods.  He says most refugees have lost their jobs because of lockdowns and other measures.

He says refugees who have lost their incomes cannot pay for health care.  It is of utmost importance, he says for governments to include refugees, displaced people and other people on the move in their national health responses to the pandemic.  

He says this is key to stopping the pandemic, noting the coronavirus makes no distinction between citizens of a country and those who have been forcibly uprooted from their homes and live within their midst.

 

Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein
COVID-19 Pandemic

Experts Dismiss Talk of Second COVID Wave, Say First Still Ongoing

FILE - A fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery is adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19, in New York City, May 28, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Observes Father's Day Amid Signs of Reopening

FILE - People picnic, play and walk at Peace Arch Park in Blaine, Washington, May 17, 2020. As Father's Day is observed in the United States June 21, 2020, many corovavirus restrictions have been eased in some areas of the country.
Africa

Nigerian Doctors End Strike as Virus Cases Spike 

People are seen going into the National hospital after resident doctors commence a doctors strike, as coronavirus disease …
East Asia Pacific

China Halts Some US Poultry Imports Amid Virus Fears

FILE - Tyson packages of frozen chicken are displayed at a supermarket in North Andover, Mass., March 6, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Spain Reopens Borders to European Tourists After COVID Lockdown

People cross the border between France and Spain at Behobie, southwestern France, June 21, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power