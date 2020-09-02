COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Plunges Australia Into First Recession Since 1991

By Phil Mercer
September 02, 2020 05:56 AM
A woman walks past a lease sign at a commercial building in Sydney, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Australia's economy has suffered…
A woman walks past a lease sign at a commercial building in Sydney, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Australia's economy has suffered its sharpest quarterly drop since the Great Depression.

SYDNEY - Australian officials say the nation has officially fallen into a recession for the first time since the early 1990s. Lockdowns and other restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 have affected most parts of the economy, and hundreds of thousands of jobs have been lost. 

Australia’s treasurer calls it a crisis like no other – the country’s worst downturn in decades.   

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics has shown that Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, has fallen by seven percent in the second quarter this year.  It was worse than many economists had predicted.   

The coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected almost every sector; from retail and hospitality, to mining, education and tourism.  The result is Australia’s first official recession in almost 30 years.   

Officials say there could be more pain to come.  A second wave of infections in the state of Victoria, where strict lockdown measures have been re-imposed, is likely to delay a recovery. 

Mathias Cormann is the Australian finance minister. 

“If you look at what was happening towards the end of June and early July, we were certainly heading in the right direction.  Jobs were being restored across the economy, and indeed, across many sectors of the economy, activity was picking up.  But then, of course, the outbreak in Victoria that happened.  So, what we desperately need is to continue to get on top of the outbreak in Victoria and to open up the economy as much as we can as soon as we can,” Cormann said.

Australia survived the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s and the global credit crunch a decade later.  A long mining boom, sound financial management and good fortune all helped.  But the Australian economy was faltering before the coronavirus took hold, partly because of drought and bushfires.  

Opposition lawmakers say it is a “dark day” in Australia’s history.

Unemployment is rising.  The official jobless rate is seven-point-five percent.  The government has extended a multi-billion dollar wage subsidy until March 2021.   

Two consecutive contractions in GDP is the official indicator of a technical recession. 

Related Stories

AstraZeneca's headquarters are pictured in Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australian Religious Leaders Criticize ‘Immoral’ COVID-19 Vaccine Deal
Some say the use of ‘fetal tissue’ in the research is ‘deeply immoral’
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 01:16
FILE - An Aboriginal dance troupe performs at Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 26, 2020. Rap music has been employed as part of a new awareness campaign to educate Australia's indigenous population about the coronavirus.
East Asia Pacific
Indigenous Rappers Warn Australians of COVID-19 Threat
Eighty percent of Indigenous Australians live in towns and cities, and measures to limit the spread of coronavirus infections have been boosted by a new awareness campaign
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 10:55
A healthcare worker prepares to conduct a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test on a patient at a testing facility in Melbourne.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Won’t Be Compulsory, Australian Government Says
Australia has signed a deal with British drug maker AstraZeneca to produce and distribute the Oxford vaccine if it works
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 04:02
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Plunges Australia Into First Recession Since 1991

A woman walks past a lease sign at a commercial building in Sydney, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Australia's economy has suffered…
Africa

In COVID-19 Migration Surge, Africans Take a More Dangerous Route

A child stands on a rescue vessel as he arrives with a group of migrants rescued by Spanish maritime authorities at Motril port…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Declines to Take Part in Global Effort to Develop Global COVID-19 Vaccine    

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, a medical worker performs a COVID-19 test at a test centre at Vnukovo…
East Asia Pacific

Despite COVID-19 Concerns, N. Korea Preps for Major Military Parade

People carry flags in front of statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung, left, and late leader Kim Jong Il during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 9, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Treasury Secretary: COVID-19 Economic Aid 'Still Needed'

A customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going out of business, during the coronavirus pandemic in Coral Gables, Florida, Aug. 6, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power