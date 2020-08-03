COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Strikes Gambian Government Officials

By VOA News
August 03, 2020 05:14 PM
Gambia's President Adama Barrow addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 25, 2018, at the United Nations headquarters.
Gambia's President Adama Barrow addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 25, 2018, at the United Nations headquarters.

Three ministers in the Gambian government have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the government.

The State House of the Gambia tweeted on Sunday that Finance Minister Mambureh Njie, Petroleum and Energy Minister Fafa Sanyang, and Agriculture Minister Amie Fabureh all tested positive for the virus.

The Gambian president, President Adama Barrow, announced last week he planned to self-isolate after Vice-President Asatru Touray tested positive for the virus.

The Sunday tweet also reminded the public of “the compulsory wearing of face masks, temporary closure of non-essential public places and the prohibition of public and social gatherings.”

The country’s air and land borders have been closed since March.

Gambia, a country with a population of about two million people, has recorded 498 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

