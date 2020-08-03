COVID-19 Strikes Gambian Government Officials

Three ministers in the Gambian government have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the government.

The State House of the Gambia tweeted on Sunday that Finance Minister Mambureh Njie, Petroleum and Energy Minister Fafa Sanyang, and Agriculture Minister Amie Fabureh all tested positive for the virus.

The Gambian president, President Adama Barrow, announced last week he planned to self-isolate after Vice-President Asatru Touray tested positive for the virus.

The Sunday tweet also reminded the public of “the compulsory wearing of face masks, temporary closure of non-essential public places and the prohibition of public and social gatherings.”

Finance Minister Mambureh Njie and three other Cabinet Minsters tested positive for Covid-19

The country’s air and land borders have been closed since March.

Gambia, a country with a population of about two million people, has recorded 498 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.