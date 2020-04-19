COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID Cases Around the World Surge to 2.3 Million

By VOA News
Updated April 19, 2020 04:00 PM
A woman wearing a face mask passes by a screen showing precautions against the coronavirus at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in…
A woman wearing a face mask passes by a screen showing precautions against the coronavirus at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, April 19, 2020.

Coronavirus cases have surged past 2.3 million around with world, with the U.S. seeing steady increases but some other countries reporting declining numbers.

Johns Hopkins University says the United States has seen more than 743,000 cases and nearly 40,000 deaths. The U.S. is the world’s epicenter.

China, which had been the global hot spot, reported 16 new cases Sunday.

South Korea reported just eight new cases Sunday. It is the first time in months it has reported a single digit case number.

Some countries are starting to ease strict social distancing guidelines put in place in an effort to contain the virus.

World Health Organization head Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Sunday that while plans to ease social restrictions are encouraging, they must be phased in gradually and not seen as an end to the epidemic.

"Lifting so-called lockdown restrictions is not the end of the epidemic in any country; it’s just the beginning of the next phase,” he said.

Earlier the WHO said there is “no evidence” that people who have endured COVID-19 are immune to it.

But some doctors say although it is such a new disease, hard statistics on immunity exist.  

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 163 people who had the coronavirus have been re-infected.

Meanwhile, a group of 13 countries is calling for global cooperation to reduce the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.  

Britain, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, Singapore, and Turkey are among the nations who said in a joint statement “It is vital that we work together to save lives and livelihoods.” They vow to “work with all countries to coordinate on public health, travel, trade, (and) economic and financial measures in order to minimize disruptions and recover stronger.”

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa said the pandemic could claim 300,000 lives in Africa this year. But the World Health Organization estimates there are less than 2,000 ventilators available for the hundreds of millions of people in 41 African countries, fueling concerns that chronic shortages of ventilators and other essential supplies could be catastrophic.

Amid the global pandemic, musician Lady Gaga curated “One World: Together at Home” a two-hour virtual concert Saturday night, featuring a broad range of celebrities sending messages of hope

The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Oprah and Stephen Colbert were among the celebrities and entertainers who participated in a worldwide television broadcast to honor health care workers who are battling the contagion, often at great risk to their lives.  

Indian Movie Star Shahrukh Khan, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, and Nigerian singer Burna Boy were also among the dozens of entertainers from across the globe who participated.

Global Citizen, a nonprofit organization, planned the event with the WHO.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump gestures as he talks about the first coronavirus test he had during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Several US States to Reopen Some Businesses, Trump Says
He says Texas, Vermont will reopen some businesses while observing COVID-19-related precautions, beginning Monday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 04/18/2020 - 02:20
A vendor wearing a face mask waits for customers at a meat stall in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on April 18, 2020. …
COVID-19 Pandemic
China Dismisses Claims Coronavirus Originated in Lab
Lab director Yuan Zhiming says it is beyond human ability to have created the coronavirus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/19/2020 - 03:48
Shishmaref Church, Shishmaref, Alaska
COVID-19 Pandemic
Alaska Natives in Bering Strait Region Brace Against COVID-19
In 1918, the men of Shishmaref thwarted the Spanish flu at the point of the gun
Cecily Hilleary
By Cecily Hilleary
Sat, 04/18/2020 - 06:55
Protesters demonstrate against stay-at-home orders that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Huntington Beach, California, April 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Pro-Trump Protesters Push Back on Stay-at-Home Orders
A growing number of protests are being staged across the US to oppose coronavirus restrictions enacted by many US states
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 04/18/2020 - 12:51
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Escape of Ebola Patient in Congo Sparks Fear of Further Infection

FILE PHOTO: Kavota Mugisha Robert (L), a healthcare worker who volunteered in the Ebola response, stands with decontamination…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Neiman Marcus to File for Bankruptcy

Workers install a sign for the Neiman Marcus department store at the Hudson Yards development in New York, March 8, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Rescued Migrants to Quarantine on Ferry Off Italy

Men wait to disembark from the Ocean Viking ship as it reaches the port of Messina, Italy, Sept. 24, 2019.
USA

Video Tribute Honors Oklahoma Bombing Victims Amid Outbreak

The 9:02 gate at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum is pictured behind a sign announcing the closure of the site, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pence, Pelosi Spar on Coronavirus Testing 

Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, April 17, 2020.