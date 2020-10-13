Cuba Eases COVID-19 Restrictions in Hopes of Boosting Economy

Cuba is easing coronavirus restrictions in an effort to jumpstart the economy by reopening retail businesses, government offices and resuming airports operations across the island except in the capital, Havana, where an outbreak occurred in August.

The popular beach resort town of Varadero will begin welcoming international visitors Thursday.

All tourists arriving in Cuba are required to undergo mandatory testing and their hygiene practices will be monitored during their visit.

Everyone in Cuba is required to wear face masks and maintain a safe distance from one another.

The pandemic has reportedly choked the lifeblood of Cuba, the island's $3 billion tourism industry, which has suffered since March when the first coronavirus cases were reported.

The Associated Press reports the pandemic has mostly been controlled across Cuba, with President Miguel Díaz-Canel saying some communities have not logged any new cases in several months.

The island nation has reported 6,000 COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.