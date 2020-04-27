COVID-19 Pandemic

With Dwindling Cases New Zealand Eases Coronavirus Restrictions

By VOA News
Updated April 27, 2020 04:02 AM
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference prior to the anniversary of the mosque attacks that took…
Carlo Smuraglia, 97, President of the National Association of Italian Partisans, sings 'Bella Ciao', the anthem of Italy’s communist resistance, from the balcony of his apartment, in Milan, Italy, April 25, 2020.

WASHINGTON - New Zealand is moving to a new phase in its emergence from strict coronavirus lockdown measures Monday with some schools and businesses allowed to reopen. 

The government reported just five new cases and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said authorities would continue to chase down any new infections.  New Zealand has 1,100 confirmed cases and 19 deaths. 

"There is no widespread, undetected community transmission in New Zealand," Ardern declared. "We have won that battle." 

The eased restrictions will allow about 400,000 people to go back to work. 

It has been one month since New Zealand urged people to stay home and ordered all non-essential businesses closed.  Ardern said it is too soon to say when the country will achieve no more transmissions of COVID-19, a step necessary to fully reopen the country. 

Part of the reopening strategy in neighboring Australia is the use of a smartphone app meant to help state governments and health care workers trace the close contacts of those who test positive for the coronavirus. 

Such tracing helps authorities figure out who should isolate themselves and who might need to be tested to prevent further spreading. 

Health Minister Greg Hunt said Monday more than 1.1 million Australians had downloaded the app. 

Some of the countries most affected by the pandemic reported drops Sunday in the number of daily deaths, with Italy, Spain and Britain saying their tolls were the lowest in about a month. 

A sign of support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been in hospital since Monday as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Swynnerton, Britain, April 9, 2020.

Britain is welcoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson back to work after he became the first world leader to contract COVID-19 and spent several days in an intensive care unit. 

Meanwhile Italy is looking forward to easing its strict lockdown measures beginning next week. 

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said people would be allowed to visit relatives in smaller groups, but would have to wear face masks. Parks are set to open, but schools will remain closed until September.   

Conte said there is no decision yet on when to restart the Serie A football league, but that individual players can resume training May 4 and teams can assemble for training on May 18. 

COVID-19 has killed about 27,000 people in Italy. 

The outbreak has shut down sports leagues all over the world, and one way in which athletes and fans are coping is by turning to video games. 

Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova are among the professional tennis players participating in a four-day live-streamed charity tournament. 

They will play matches in the Tennis World Tour video game with $162,000 in prize money going to coronavirus relief efforts and to help lower-ranked tennis players in need of financial aid while regular tour events are suspended. 

Confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide are approaching 3 million and fatalities have exceeded 206,000, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. 

Related Stories

TOPSHOT - A man wearing a face mask walks in front of a mural at the Leishenshan Hospital that had offered beds for coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Wuhan Dismisses All COVID Patients
Wuhan is the origin of the COVID outbreak
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 04:50
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Health Officials Recognize 6 More Coronavirus Symptoms
The CDC says chills, shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of smell could be signs of coronavirus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 19:06
TOPSHOT - An aerial view shows the Grand Mosque, deserted on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the Saudi…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Saudi Arabia Eases Coronavirus Curfews, Keeps 24-hour Curfew in Mecca 
Country has so far recorded 17,522 cases of infection and 139 deaths 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 11:29
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico All but Empties Official Migrant Centers in Bid to Contain Coronavirus

Central American migrants seeking asylum, some wearing protective face masks, return to Mexico via the international bridge at…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Dutch Students Complete Atlantic Crossing Forced by Virus

Dutch teens cheer on their schooner Wylde Swan after sailing home from the Caribbean across the Atlantic when coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

With Dwindling Cases New Zealand Eases Coronavirus Restrictions

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference prior to the anniversary of the mosque attacks that took…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Senior Communities Adopt Virtual Reality to Fight Dementia, Social Isolation

Seventy-five year old Eileen Higa can choose the type of virtual reality experience she wants. They range from watching a concert, traveling to a destination, or something more active such as wingsuit flight. (E. Lee)
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Health Officials Recognize 6 More Coronavirus Symptoms

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the…