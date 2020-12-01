COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Leader Hopes COVID-19 Vaccinations Start in December

By VOA News
December 01, 2020 09:15 AM
FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Union said Tuesday it could be vaccinating citizens against COVID-19 by the end of the month if medical officials grant emergency approval of two vaccines candidates.  

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels EU member states are working on logistics for the distribution of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine and if all goes well, she said, “the first European citizens would be vaccinated by the end of December.”

Her comments came as U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced they have applied for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. The companies said in a statement that the submission on Monday completes the rolling review process they initiated with the agency on October 6.

The move comes a day after another U.S company, Moderna said it was asking U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. Both companies applied with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency approval in November.

In a statement, the European Medicines Agency said it would convene a meeting on December 29 to decide if there is enough data about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for it to be approved.

The agency also said Tuesday it could decide as early as January 12 whether to approve a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna.

Last week, the EU said it had signed deals to acquire more than a billion doses of a total of six potential vaccines, including the two currently being considered for approval in Europe.

Related Stories

Volunteers wait to be checked at a vaccine trial facility set at Soweto's Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital outside Johannesburg,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Vaccines Entering Home Stretch
Regulators expected to decide on two vaccines in coming weeks
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 07:06 AM
FILE PHOTO: A man works in a laboratory of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
China Gave COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate to N. Korea's Kim, US Analyst Says
It was unclear which company had supplied its drug candidate to the Kims and whether it had proven to be safe
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 08:54 PM
FILE - A nurse prepares a shot that is part of COVID-19 vaccine developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, New York, July 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Moderna to Seek Quick Approval of Coronavirus Vaccine in US, Europe
US biotechnology company’s request could mean that health workers will be able to inoculate patients against virus as soon as mid-December
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 11:41 AM
A student of the Emile Dubois high school takes part in a COVID-19 antigen test in Paris, France Nov. 23, 2020.
Europe
France Faces Public Resistance to COVID Vaccine
As authorities prepare to roll out their COVID immunization strategy this week, they face skepticism in a country where surveys show many people do not trust vaccine
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By Nicolas Pinault
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 10:22 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccines Entering Home Stretch

Volunteers wait to be checked at a vaccine trial facility set at Soweto's Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital outside Johannesburg,…
Science & Health

Pandemic Exacerbates Global Fight Against AIDS

Buddhist monks light candles during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on the occasion of World AIDS Day in Kolkata, India.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Appeals for $35 Billion for Global Aid in 2021

United Nations Secretary-General Guterres speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Gave COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate to N. Korea's Kim, US Analyst Says

FILE PHOTO: A man works in a laboratory of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo of Texas Doctor Comforting Elderly COVID-19 Patient Goes Viral

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power