COVID-19 Pandemic

European Financial Markets Reap Gains Sparked by Hopes of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine

By VOA News
November 11, 2020 10:15 AM
People walk past London's Stock Exchange, in London's City financial district, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2011. European stocks gained…
File - People walk past London's Stock Exchange, in London's City financial district, Nov. 3, 2011.

Europe’s benchmark indices were higher Wednesday due to rising optimism over U.S. drugmaker Pfizer’s potential COVID-19 vaccine.  
 
At midday, Britain’s FTSE index was up 0.7%, while both the CAC-40 index in France and the DAX index in Frankfurt were 0.3% higher.
 
Wednesday’s buying momentum began hours earlier in the Asia-Pacific rim, with the Nikkei index in Tokyo and Sydney’s S&P/ASX index both closing 1.7% higher. Elsewhere, Seoul’s KOSPI index and the TSEC index in Taipei both ended up 1.3%, and Mumbai’s Sensex finished 0.7% higher.   
 
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.4%, while Shanghai’s Composite index lost 0.5%.  
 
In commodities trading, gold was selling at $1,870.20 per ounce, a drop of 0.3%. U.S. crude oil was up 2.7%, selling at $42.49 per barrel, while Brent crude oil was selling at $44.78 per barrel, a gain of 2.6%.
 
In futures trading, all three major U.S. indices were trending higher as investors prepared for Wall Street’s opening bell.

Related Stories

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Shares were mostly higher…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Continue to Post Solid Gains
In futures trading, the Dow and S&P 500 were trending higher
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 05:12 AM
A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Asian stock markets rose for…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Mostly Higher Tuesday
Investors cheer news of progress in development of effective COVID-19 vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 06:02 AM
Traders wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus work beside an electronic board showing morning…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Post Another Day of Gains Despite Unsettled US Presidential Election
In futures trading, the Dow and S&P 500 are trending down
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 05:03 AM
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February March 31, 2020…
Economy & Business
European Stock Markets Continue Long-Awaited Rally
News that coronavirus outbreak appear to be slowing in Europe and New York spark rallies in global markets
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 09:28 AM
Trader Gregory Rowe, center, and others work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 16, 2020.
USA
Coronavirus Panic Infects Stock Markets
US central bank made an emergency cut Sunday to interest rates, bringing them to near zero, amid deep concern that coronavirus pandemic will hit corporate revenue globally
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 12:19 PM
FILE - A shopper steps out of a department store, in Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 27, 2020.
USA
US Economy Surges 7.4% From July to September
Third quarter gain was boosted by government coronavirus relief aid to US consumers that now has largely ended
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 11:06 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

European Financial Markets Reap Gains Sparked by Hopes of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine

People walk past London's Stock Exchange, in London's City financial district, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2011. European stocks gained…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Recordings Reveal WHO's Analysis of Pandemic in Private

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hunger, Migration Surging as Pandemic Takes Heavy Economic Toll

City worker Randy Greice, foreground, unloads a pallet of food at a food distribution event, Oct. 6, 2020, in Opa-locka, Florida.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Developing Nations Could Lose Out in Race for Coronavirus Vaccine

FILE - Nurse Isabelli Guasso administers China's Sinovac vaccine, a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Posts One-Day Record for COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Registered nurse Glenda Perez waits to test people for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in East Los Angeles, California, U.S…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power