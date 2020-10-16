COVID-19 Pandemic

Finland's Prime Minister Leaves EU Summit After COVID-19 Exposure

By VOA News
October 16, 2020 11:49 AM
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020…
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Oct. 16, 2020.

Finland's prime minister Friday became the second European Union leader to leave a two-day summit as a precautionary measure, after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.  

On Twitter, Sanna Marin wrote she was leaving the European Council meeting in Brussels and asked Sweden's prime minister, Stefan Lofven, to represent Finland at the talks, where leaders were wearing face masks and keeping their distance amid a spike in COVID-19 infections across Europe. 

Marin had participated in a meeting Wednesday at the Finnish parliament in Helsinki with lawmaker Tom Packalen, who later tested positive for COVID-19 and had mild symptoms. 

Marin's early departure follows a similar decision by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who left the meeting Thursday to self-isolate after learning one of her support staff members had tested positive.  

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels,…
FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Oct. 15, 2020.

It was the second time this month Von der Leyen had to take such a precaution. She went into isolation Oct. 5 after a meeting in Portugal that included someone who later tested positive. 

It is unclear why the European Union chose to hold its October summit in person rather than virtually while the continent is facing a surge in new COVID-19 cases.  

Marin gave a speech at the summit supporting videoconferences for meeting between EU leaders, saying there should be a higher threshold for holding in-person meetings during the pandemic. 
 

Related Stories

European Union flags flap in the wind as two gardeners work on the outside of EU headquarters in Brussels, Sept. 11, 2019
Europe
EU Leaders Meet for So-called Summit of Gloom
European Union’s national leaders will meet in Brussels and seek agreement on series of thorny issues, but breakthroughs are not likely
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 03:02 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at a two-day face-to-face EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium, October 15, 2020. Olivier…
COVID-19 Pandemic
European Cities Locked Down Amid Coronavirus Surge
Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool among worst hit cities
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 03:20 PM
World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark March 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Europe Director Urges Tighter Controls as COVID Cases Surge
Dr. Hans Kluge says simple measures could save more than 200K lives
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 01:46 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Student Union

Young People Tire of Coronavirus Stereotypes

College student Darla Veitch wears a mask on campus.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Czech Health Minister Warns of 'Huge' Spike in COVID-19 Patients

A medical worker wearing a protective suit waits for the next patient at a drive-in coronavirus testing center in Prague, Czech Republic, October 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Peru Reopens Archaeological, Tourist Sites After COVID-19 Closures

Japanese tourist Jesse Katayama holds a Peruvian and a Japanese flag after becoming the first tourist to visit the Inca citadel during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Machu Picchu
COVID-19 Pandemic

Public Health Officials Predict Winter COVID-19 Uptick

A boy wears a face mask as he looks around pumpkins at the Didier Farms in Lincolnshire, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The…
East Asia Pacific

Soaring Myanmar COVID-19 Cases Test Long-Neglected Health Care System

Factory workers wearing protective face masks and shields ride a truck as they go to their works in Hlaing Tharyar Industrial…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power