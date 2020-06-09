COVID-19 Pandemic

Fleeing War, Fighting for Survival: Turkey’s Syrian Refugees Face New Struggles

By Henry Ridgwell
June 09, 2020 07:11 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 17 MB
720p | 40 MB
1080p | 72 MB
Download Audio

SANLIURFA, TURKEY - Syrian refugees in Turkey say they are struggling to survive amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country, as thousands have lost their jobs during the lockdown.

The city of Sanliurfa in Turkey is less than an hour by car from Syria and is home to more than 400,000 refugees who’ve fled the violence over the border. They make up some 20 percent of the city’s population.

Resources already were stretched. Now the coronavirus pandemic is forcing many refugees deeper into poverty. Shihad Bin Ali worked as a teacher in Syria but is now struggling to find work.

“No one is working. God should take this virus away; we live in a very difficult situation,” Ali told VOA. “Most of the Syrians were working as casual daily workers and because of this virus, the people are facing serious problems.”

The refugees are barred from traveling to other cities for work. Most don’t get any support from employers as they work illegally in the informal “black” economy. The Turkish government is giving financial support to its citizens, with cash payments of $140 per month and access to loans. Refugees don’t qualify for these programs – and say they are struggling to get by.

“Many people are in quarantine. There is no work, the young people were going out and working but there is no work anymore,” said Abdullah Ouda, who fled his home city of Homs in Syria in 2011. “In this situation, the people are in need, and they have no money to buy food. We pray that God should take this virus away.”

Refugees receive a prepaid cash card from the Turkish Red Crescent, funded by the European Union. It amounts to 120 Turkish liras, or 17 dollars per month for each family member. Jasim, from Deir-el-Zour in Syria, echoed the complaints of many refugees. “The money is just not enough for our expenses. The electricity bill is 400 liras, the water bill is 150 liras, and rent of the house is 1,100 liras,” he told VOA.

Unfinished concrete apartment blocks sprawl south toward the Syrian border. Though many appear uninhabitable, refugee families have moved in as they have been priced out of the city center. Many fear they soon could be evicted as they struggle to pay rent.

Having fled war and found a new life in Turkey, the future for thousands of Syrian refugees once again is deeply uncertain.

Mehmet Aksakal contributed to this report.
 

Related Stories

Ismahan, left, and her mother make traditional food using leaves plucked from trees, because they cannot afford to buy them, in Istanbul, May 20, 2020. (VOA/Heather Murdock).
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fear, Hunger Grip Syrian Refugees in Turkey
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, most people have lost their jobs and many are unable to pay their rent 
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 16:31
Syrian Refugees in Turkey Gripped by Fear, Hunger
00:02:14
Syrian Refugees in Turkey Gripped by Fear, Hunger
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, most have lost their jobs and have no access to government relief
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 13:21
Pandemic May PushTurkey Further to Autocracy
00:03:06
Europe
Pandemic May Push Turkey Further to Autocracy
For years, international observers, western governments, and opposition politicians in Turkey have warned of the country’s slide to what one commentator called "an elected autocracy" under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Now, even as coronavirus infections and deaths drop, the government has tightened already stringent controls on social media. Critics say the pandemic is accelerating Turkey’s descent from democratic freedoms. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 06:46
Turkey Opens Mosques for Friday Prayers with Strict Social Distancing Measures
00:01:54
COVID-19 Pandemic
Turkey Opens Mosques for Friday Prayers with Strict Social Distancing Measures
Not everyone follows the new rules
Default Author Profile
By Murat Karabulut
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 00:44
Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
COVID-19 Pandemic

Ahead of Trump Rally, Fauci Pleads Against Large Gatherings 

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before a House Committee on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic Still Growing, WHO Says

Men look on from a window to personell of a mobile testing unit of the German Red Cross and the German army (Bundeswehr), prior…
Economy & Business

Once Popular Cafe’s Closure Symbolizes Struggles For Small Businesses In Malaysia 

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Blood Type Won't Make You Immune to Coronavirus

A woman reacts as she has her nasal swab sample collected by a health worker during a mass test for the new coronavirus at the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Harming 600 Million Children in South Asia, UNICEF Says 

Kindergarten students from the Wichuthit school wearing face masks attend a rehearsal social distancing and measures to prevent…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power