COVID-19 Pandemic

France Weighs More COVID-19 Restrictions as Infections, Hospitalizations Rise

By VOA News
February 24, 2021 01:22 PM
People sunbathe at the Tuileries garden in Paris, as temperatures hit 19 degrees Celsius (62 Fahrenheit) Wednesday, Feb. 24,…
People sunbathe at the Tuileries garden in Paris, as temperatures hit 19 degrees Celsius (62 Fahrenheit), Feb. 24, 2021. France is considering new local restrictions to deal with a worsening COVID-19 situation.

The French government Wednesday said the COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in about 10 French regions, including the Paris-Ile-de-France area around the capital, and said it is considering additional restrictions to address the situation. 

At a news conference in Paris, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters infection numbers and infection rates have started to climb over the past week after declining the week before. He said some regions "require rapid and strong measures."  

He said the regions of most concern are the northern Hauts-de-France region, the Ile-de-France or Paris region, the eastern Grand Est region and the southern PACA region surrounding the city of Marseille. 

Officials in the Alpes-Maritimes Mediterranean coastal region around the cities of Nice and Cannes on Monday announced a partial lockdown, to last during the daytime over the next two weekends. The region already has a 12-hour nightly curfew. 

French Health Minister Olivier Veran and French Junior Minister of Autonomy Brigitte Bourguignon visit the coronavirus disease …
French Health Minister Olivier Veran and French Junior Minister of Autonomy Brigitte Bourguignon visit the coronavirus disease emergency and intensive care units of the Hospital Centre in Dunkirk, Feb. 24, 2021.

Health Minister Olivier Veran was in the northern port of Dunkirk on Wednesday, and was expected to discuss possible measures to limit infections with local officials. Attal told reporters that Prime Minister Jean Castex would hold a news conference Thursday to further discuss the overall COVID-19 situation. 

Attal said the government was doing all it could to avoid a new national lockdown. 

Unlike some of its neighbors, France has resisted a new national lockdown to control more contagious variants, hoping a curfew in place since December 15 can contain the pandemic. 

Related Stories

French Health Minister Olivier Veran (R) speaks with medical staff during a visit of the Villefranche-sur-Saone's Nord-Ouest…
Europe
Along with COVID, France’s Hospitals Battle Cyberattacks 
French government announces plan to protect health facilities after malware attacks slow down operations at several hospitals
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By Nicolas Pinault
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 07:33 AM
Students get food during a distribution organized by the French charity "Les Restos du Coeur" (Restaurants of the Heart) at a student residence in Paris, France, Feb. 16, 2021.
Europe
Students in France Wait for Food Handouts as COVID Destroys Part-Time Jobs
Students around the world have been hit by a lack of income opportunities, including working as baristas, waiters and or shop helpers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/20/2021 - 08:23 AM
French Prime Minister Jean Castex delivers a press conference on the current French government strategy for the ongoing Covid…
COVID-19 Pandemic
French PM Says No Need for COVID-19 Lockdown for Now
Jean Castex promises 1.7 million vaccinations by the end of March
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 03:56 PM
A doctor administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine to an old woman on January 4, 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic
French Health Minister Details Plan to Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccinations
The faster-paced campaign comes after the government was criticized for delivering just over 500 inoculations in the first week, compared to hundreds of thousands delivered by Germany in the same period
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 02:48 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

France Weighs More COVID-19 Restrictions as Infections, Hospitalizations Rise

People sunbathe at the Tuileries garden in Paris, as temperatures hit 19 degrees Celsius (62 Fahrenheit) Wednesday, Feb. 24,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

One-Shot Vaccine Protects Against COVID, US Government Says

(FILES) This file illustration photo taken on November 17, 2020 shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and…
Europe

Along with COVID, France’s Hospitals Battle Cyberattacks 

French Health Minister Olivier Veran (R) speaks with medical staff during a visit of the Villefranche-sur-Saone's Nord-Ouest…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Ghana Receives 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Through Global Sharing Program

Workers offload boxes of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines as the country receives its first batch of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines under COVAX scheme, at the international airtport of Accra, Ghana, Feb. 24, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

After Initially Leading World in COVID-19 Battle, Why Is South Korea Among Last Developed Nations to Start Mass Vaccinations?

Medical workers attend a training to learn how to give coronavirus vaccine shots at the Korean Nurses Association in Seoul,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power