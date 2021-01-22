COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany Passes 50,000 COVID-19 Deaths 

By VOA News
Updated January 22, 2021 08:40 PM
Director of the Institute for Virology at the Charite Christian Drosten is reflected in a glass as he leaves a news conference,…
Christian Drosten, director of the Institute of Virology at Charité University Hospital in Berlin, is reflected in a glass as he leaves a news conference, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 22, 2021.

Germany surpassed 50,000 deaths from COVID-19 Friday, while Europe’s vaccination effort was dealt another setback when drugmaker AstraZeneca announced a slower rollout than planned because of production issues.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Friday that he would begin leaving a light in a window at his official residence, Bellevue Palace, to remember those killed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steinmeier called on Germans to do the same as a remembrance that “the dead in the corona pandemic are not just statistics for us.” He added, “Even if we don’t know their names and families, we know that every figure stands for a loved one whom we miss infinitely.”

With more than 850 deaths from the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, German officials said Friday that the country's death toll stood at 50,642.

Less than two weeks ago, according to an Associated Press report, Germany’s death toll was 40,000.

'Slightly positive trend' in infections

German health officials noted Friday that although the country had surpassed 50,000 deaths, its infection rate was slowing.

At a news conference in Berlin, the head of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, said he saw a "slightly positive trend" in the numbers and credited the drop to a partial lockdown introduced in November and since tightened.

A person receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in York, Britain,…
A person receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at an NHS vaccination center in York, England, Jan. 22, 2021.

Also Friday, European countries were dealt another blow when AstraZeneca announced that initial deliveries of its vaccine to the region would not meet its projected targets.

A company statement said, "Initial volumes will be lower than originally anticipated due to reduced yields at a manufacturing site within our European supply chain." The statement did not give further details.

Europe is already struggling to roll out vaccines to its citizens after vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech announced a temporary shortfall in the supply of their vaccine in order to improve a manufacturing site in Belgium to boost output.

Actions by Biden

In the United States, President Joe Biden signed executive orders aimed at providing financial and food security to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The orders boost food assistance, protect unemployment benefits for job seekers and lay the groundwork for federal employees and contractors to get a $15 minimum wage.

“We have to act now,” Biden said Friday in remarks at the White House before he signed the orders.

President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks about the coronavirus, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris
FILE - President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks about the coronavirus, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington.

Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion relief plan to Congress to help Americans suffering from the effects of the coronavirus, but it is not clear if the bill has enough support from lawmakers to pass. Congress passed a $900 billion relief bill in December and some Republican lawmakers have questioned whether there is a need for another large relief bill.

Also Friday, U.S. retailer Walmart said it was preparing to expand its vaccination program to seven more states, using its network of pharmacies.

The world’s largest retailer said it would start providing inoculations in Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Texas as well as in Chicago and Puerto Rico. The company was already providing vaccines to health care workers in New Mexico and Arkansas.

Vaccination efforts in the United States have run into numerous difficulties, including logistical hurdles, bureaucratic failures and a shortage of vaccines, which led to residents across the U.S. seeing their vaccine appointments canceled.

In Geneva, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday formally welcomed back the United States, after Biden signed an executive order this week to retain U.S. membership.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of…
FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, speaks during the 148th session of the Executive Board on the coronavirus disease outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2021.

Speaking at the agency’s regular briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he welcomed Biden’s commitment, “not just to remaining part of the WHO family, but to working constructively with the WHO, its member states and the multilateral system to end the COVID-19 pandemic and address the many health challenges we face globally.”

 The director-general also noted that the U.S. committed to joining the WHO-organized international vaccine cooperative COVAX, which seeks to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s poorest countries.

Former President Donald Trump announced in May that he was withdrawing the United States from the WHO, accusing the agency of helping China cover up the extent of the coronavirus, which was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

 

Related Stories

WHO: Equitable Vaccine Distribution at ‘Serious Risk’
00:02:52
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO: Equitable Vaccine Distribution at ‘Serious Risk’
WHO says is on the brink of a 'catastrophic moral failure'
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 08:10 PM
President Joe Biden leaves after presiding over a virtual swearing-in ceremony of political appointees from the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021.
US Politics
Biden Orders US to Rejoin Paris Climate Accord, WHO
UN Chief Antonio Guterres welcomes return to US engagement, which had been reduced under Trump administration
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 07:02 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks via video link during the 148th…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Pledges to Join WHO COVID Global Vaccination Initiative 
Dr. Anthony Fauci, US President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, makes promise to WHO a day after Biden restores ties to UN health agency cut by former President Donald Trump
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 08:16 AM
A healthcare worker holding a rose receives an AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India, Jan. 16, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Chief: World on Brink of ‘Moral Failure’ Over COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tedros urges wealthier nations to share COVID-19 vaccines with poorer countries
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/18/2021 - 09:28 PM
FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva
Science & Health
WHO: Poor Countries Missing Out on Life Saving COVID-19 Vaccines 
Chief of World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warns inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines between rich and poor countries will prolong global pandemic
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Mon, 01/18/2021 - 09:56 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Chief Scientist: Virus Variant May Be More Deadly, Vaccines Effective Against It

A man reads a newspaper as he waits to enter Lord's Cricket Ground to receive the coronavirus vaccine, amid the outbreak of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany Passes 50,000 COVID-19 Deaths 

Director of the Institute for Virology at the Charite Christian Drosten is reflected in a glass as he leaves a news conference,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

German Health Officials Note Optimistic Signs Despite Climbing COVID-19 Death Toll

A medical assistant vaccinates a resident of a nursing home with an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany Reports 850 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours

Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control, and Director of the Institute for Virology at the Charite Christian Drosten leave after a news conference, amid the spread of COVID-19, in Berlin, Jan. 22, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccination Uncertainty in Japan Casts Doubt Over Olympics

Olympic rings are seen near the National Stadium in Tokyo

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power