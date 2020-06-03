COVID-19 Pandemic

How COVID Is Affecting Elections in Africa

By Darren Taylor
June 03, 2020 05:52 PM
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station during the presidential, legislative and communal council elections, under the…
FILE - A voter casts her ballot in Ngozi, Burundi, May 20, 2020, amid concerns over political violence and COVID-19 infection.

JOHANNESBURG - The novel coronavirus has complicated the election-year calendar for Africa, as elsewhere, prompting some polling delays, suspensions and uncertainties. It also has created openings for leaders to exploit fears and tighten their grips on power, political observers say.

At least nine African countries – including Nigeria, Kenya and Zimbabwe – have postponed elections at some level because of COVID-19 infection risks, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems reports. Ethiopia has indefinitely delayed national, parliamentary and regional voting originally set for Aug. 29, though the Tigray region's ruling party defiantly said it would go ahead.

A handful of African countries – including Guinea, Cameroon, Mali, Benin and Burundi – already have held balloting since COVID emerged. Though critics complained of health risks, there has been no indication of voting-related outbreaks.

But, among the first four countries, "voter turnout seems to have suffered," the Royal African Society's African Arguments magazine reported May 20. That was the day Burundians stood in long lines, many in close contact and without masks, to choose a new president in a race that has since been contested.

The pandemic – imperiling health, devastating economies, and heightening risks of hunger and instability – has created space for political surprises in Africa's elections and general governance, says Christopher Fomunyoh of the National Democratic Institute think tank.

"As if the COVID-19 wasn't sufficient, I dare to say that we probably would face multiple political storms in the course of the second half of this year" that could influence or disrupt voting, Fomunyoh, the institute's Central and West Africa regional director, said during a May forum on democracy

FILE - A police officer prods a man at a checkpoint during lockdown in the Eastleigh neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, May 7, 2020.

Punitive measures

The storms already have started, says Human Rights Watch's Africa director, Mausi Segun.

Governments have declared states of emergency and imposed lockdowns to halt the spread of infection. But some have used restrictions to crack down on perceived enemies, she told VOA.

In Guinea's capital, Conakry, "we have seen it used against political opposition. Many are being arrested in their homes under the cover" of COVID-19 restrictions, Segun said. "We've seen them [governments] use it against journalists in Somalia, Rwanda and in Nigeria."

She also noted crackdowns against the LGBT community in Uganda, where a presidential election is expected early next year – and where longtime leader Yoweri Museveni has hinted at a possible delay. "It will be madness" to vote while COVID infection risks lurk, Reuters reported him saying in a local television interview last month.

Lockdowns have weakened opposition forces – including minority political parties and civil society groups – across the continent, Fomunyoh says. He points out they are unable to hold public meetings. Without rallies, it's harder to mobilize support – especially in countries where communications technology is limited.

The COVID-19 crisis already is sparking political instability, with opposition parties and civil society groups accusing government security forces of abuse and attacks in South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and elsewhere.

Push to protect health

In campaigning and polling, health experts have called for coronavirus safeguards.

"It is very important to keep that physical distance and assuring these events do not become an occasion for the virus to spread further into the population," Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization's regional director for Africa, was quoted by the AFP newswire

South Korea has been held up as a model for protecting this fundamental democratic exercise. In its April 15 parliamentary elections, voters respected social distancing in polling lines, wore masks and gloves, and used hand sanitizer, a VOA reporter observed.

A woman wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus casts a vote for the parliamentary…
South Koreans Preserve Democracy, Even During Pandemic
South Korea vote could serve as model for other democratic countries

The country had its largest turnout in nearly three decades in giving the ruling liberal party a victory, CNN reported. With a population of 51 million, South Korea had almost 11,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 273 deaths as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Precautions against COVID-19 infection were far less prevalent in the central-east African country of Burundi, where leaders permitted large political rallies and unrestricted movement before its May 20 vote. In campaigning, retired General Evariste Ndayishimiye, the ruling party's presidential candidate, downplayed fears, saying, "God loves Burundi, and if there are people who have tested positive, it is so that God may manifest his power." 

Burundi's election commission named Ndayishimiye the winner with 69% of the vote, an outcome that leading opposition candidate Agathon Rwasa has challenged in the constitutional court.

Crowds also have turned out in Malawi, where a rerun of last year's contested presidential vote is set for July 2 but may be moved up to June 23. As of Wednesday, 358 COVID-19 cases and four deaths were confirmed in the landlocked southeast African country of 18 million.

Conflicting currents

Especially in countries with upcoming elections, Fomunyoh says he sees two opposing currents. The first is what he calls "authoritarian opportunism." The second is "democratic resilience."

With authoritarian opportunism, leaders "use the cover of the pandemic and COVID-19 to shrink political space even further," he says. They "tilt the playing field for elections in a way that would favor either themselves or their preferred candidates."

"The strongest arm of government, as we see right now, is the executive branch, in most countries," Fomunyoh says. "And so, it's an imbalance that existed in the past but that has now been aggravated by the crisis."

Democratic resilience, the second current that he sees flowing from the COVID-19 situation, is positive.

"Despite these challenges, political leaders, electoral officials, civil society, the media and all of the progressive forces that we continue to see across Africa are going to work collectively," he says, "to make sure that the emerging democracies that we see on the continent come out of this crisis stronger."

Ideally, the analyst says, leaders will resist the temptation to stifle critics and will go beyond "patronage networks" to consult other stakeholders when making important decisions. They'll choose accountability and transparency rather than use coronavirus as an excuse for secrecy. But, he says, "it's a long shot. Old autocratic habits die hard."

Fomunyoh encourages all political parties to engage with citizens. Otherwise, he says, "the electoral process could become a very hollow process, and whoever gets declared as the winner may not have the legitimacy to be able to govern."

Carol Guensburg contributed to this report, which originated in VOA's English to Africa Service.  
 

Related Stories

Evariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi's Presidential candidate of the ruling party CNDD-FDD, speaks to the media after voting during presidential and general elections at Bubu Primary school in Giheta, May 20, 2020.
Africa
Ruling Party Candidate Wins Burundi Presidential Election
Preliminary results show Evariste Ndayishimiye winning by a landslide while main opposition party cries fraud
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 16:51
Lazarus Chakwera (C on pick-up truck), the president for Malawi’s main opposition Party, the Malawi Congress Party, and his running mate, Saulos Klaus Chilima (R), surrounded by supporters, leave the Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, May 6, 2020.
Africa
Malawi Politicians Ignore COVID-19 Measures for Elections
Health authorities have warned that cases will balloon if gatherings continue
Lameck Masina
ByLameck Masina
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 15:20
Cameroon Doctors Begin Home Consultations for COVID Wary Patients
00:02:50
Africa
Cameroon Doctors Begin Home Consultations for COVID Wary Patients
A nonprofit group of doctors has started to make home visits, the first program of its kind in the country
Anne Nzouankeu
ByAnne Nzouankeu
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 11:46
FILE - Students wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus are seen in class at Lycee General Leclerc School in Yaounde, Cameroon, June 1, 2020.
Africa
Cameroon Teens Urge Education for Peers in Separatist Crisis Areas
The government says it is determined to provide an education for all children, but adds that some schools are constantly attacked by separatists
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
ByMoki Edwin Kindzeka
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 11:27
Spain Grants Few Asylum Requests, Yet Many Arrive Illegally Anyway
00:02:14
Europe
Critics Charge Institutionalized Racism as Spain Favors Latin Immigrants Over Africans
When it comes to granting visas, Spain favors Latin Americans over people coming from African countries, according to government data
Darren Taylor
By
Darren Taylor
COVID-19 Pandemic

In Italy, 'A Fantastic Feeling' as Normalcy Returns

Visitors admires paintings part of the exhibition The Time of Caravaggio, Masterpieces of the Roberto Longhi collection, on display at the Capitoline Museums in Rome, June 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Beijing Outbreak Raises Virus Fears For Rest of World

Residents line up to get tested at a coronavirus testing center set up outside a sports facility in Beijing, Tuesday, June 16,…
Europe

Spain's Right Wing Party Supporters Rebel Against Socialist Government's COVID Restrictions

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask salutes as people hold a minute of silence during the last day of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Months Into Virus, Biggest One-Day Case Spike Worries Iran

In this Tuesday, June 16, 2020, photo, medics tend to a COVID-19 patient at the Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital in Tehran, Iran…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia’s State Borders Slowly Begin to Reopen After COVID-19

People walk through the Sydney Central railway station in the city centre following the easing of restrictions implemented to…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power