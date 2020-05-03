COVID-19 Pandemic

‘I for India’ Virtual Concert Raises Money for Essential Workers  

By VOA News
May 03, 2020 01:31 PM
CORRECTION - A boy watches "I For India" concert live on Facebook during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a…
A boy watches "I For India" concert live on Facebook during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Ghaziabad on May 3, 2020.

Two of Bollywood’s biggest directors teamed up with charity Give India to present a virtual fundraising event on Sunday. 

Much like the “One World Together at Home” event coordinated by Lady Gaga earlier this month, Indian directors Karah Johar and Zoya Akhtar hosted a livestream including dozens of actors and musicians to raise money for India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. 

World-renowned actors such as Shahrukh Khan and musicians including A.R. Rahman performed and gave inspiring speeches in the Facebook Live event, dubbed the iFor India concert, that was streamed by thousands of people around the world. 

Mick Jagger, Joe Jonas and Mindy Kaling were also taking part. 

Organizers hope the event will raise over a million dollars. 

“100% of all proceeds of #IForIndia will go to GiveIndia’s Covid 19 relief efforts. This will help provide PPE kits to healthcare workers and food, rations, and cash relief to daily wagers and migrant workers,” a description under the event’s livestream read.

The virtual event comes as India recorded the highest one-day spike in new cases, having reported over 2600 new positives on Saturday, according to national news. 

India has confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 40,000 and the death toll is over 1300, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus resource center. 

Late last week, India announced that it would extend its lockdown — one of the strictest in the world — another two weeks. 

Related Stories

An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Asvini hospital in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Indian Air Force Planes, Military Bands Pay Tribute to COVID Workers 
Air force planes fly over major Indian cities and helicopters shower flower petals on hospitals as a tribute to healthcare workers on the front lines of fight against coronavirus pandemic even as India witnesses its highest single-day jump in infections and shut down for another two weeks
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Sun, 05/03/2020 - 07:49
india family
00:03:11
COVID-19 Pandemic
Amid Pandemic, India Family Awaits 4th Generation
Three generations face COVID-19 together under the same roof
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Sat, 05/02/2020 - 06:00
Outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Prayagraj
COVID-19 Pandemic
India to Keep Restrictions in Big Cities Under Staggered Exit from Lockdown
India's biggest and most economically-important cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad, would all be classed as red zones, infection hotspots, and kept under strict lockdown
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 11:21
An Indian wearing a face mask looks out from a gate during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Modi Warns Indians Against Complacency in Fight Against Coronavirus
Observers say India’s poor sanitation, infrastructure contributed to recent surge in cases
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 05:39
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Pompeo: ‘Enormous Evidence’ Coronavirus Originated in Chinese Lab 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Washington. …
COVID-19 Pandemic

‘I for India’ Virtual Concert Raises Money for Essential Workers  

CORRECTION - A boy watches "I For India" concert live on Facebook during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Coronavirus Leader: Too Many Ignoring Safe-distancing Warnings

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White…
Press Freedom

West Africa’s Press Freedoms at Risk During Coronavirus

FILE - Prominent Nigerian journalist and activist Omoyele Sowore talks to the media after being released on bail by Nigeria's government, in Abuja, Nigeria, Dec. 24, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

European Leaders Unite Against COVID-19

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference after a video conference with EU leaders in…