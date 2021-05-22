COVID-19 Pandemic

India Says COVID Infections High but Stabilizing 

By VOA News
Updated May 22, 2021 04:59 PM
A man reacts as a health worker in protective suit takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India,…
A man reacts as a health worker in protective suit takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, May 22, 2021.

The Indian government said Saturday that COVID-19 infections remained high as they spread to overburdened rural areas, but it added that infections were stabilizing in some parts of the country.

India’s health ministry reported more than 250,000 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 4,200 deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

Health ministry official Lav Agarwal told reporters during a virtual briefing that infections were rising in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

But Agarwal also said infections had dropped in the last two weeks in the southwestern Indian states of Maharashtra and Karnataka and the coastal state of Kerala.

“To break the chain of transmission, it is very important to follow COVID-appropriate behavior,” Agarwal said.

As India struggles with a faltering health care system and vaccine shortages, experts have warned of a third wave of infections in the coming months.

As of Saturday afternoon, India was second only to the U.S. in infections, with nearly 26.3 million, and in COVID-19 deaths, with more than 295,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Reports of Taiwan infections

In other developments, Taiwan’s health minister urged the island’s residents to stay calm following a report of a crop of new coronavirus cases. Chen Shih-chung said Saturday that there were 321 new infections. The minister also said there were another 400 new cases over a six-day period whose positive results had not been included in previous reports.

Medical personnel wearing protective gear, guide people at a rapid coronavirus testing center after the infection alert rose to…
FILE - Medical personnel wearing protective gear guide people at a rapid coronavirus testing center after the infection alert rose to level 3 in Taipei, Taiwan, May 18, 2021.

"There's no explosion in the pandemic development," he said. The new infections were reported to be concentrated in the northern part of the island in and around Taipei. The government urged people to stay home.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s deputy interior minister warned Saturday that China, which claims the island, was spreading misinformation about Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak. Chen Tsung-yen said, “The reason we are continuing to explain the contents of the fake information to everyone is to call attention to it. We must immediately intercept this and not let cognitive warfare affect Taiwan’s society.”

Health summit

U.S. and German vaccine partners Pfizer and BioNTech on Friday pledged to deliver 2 billion doses of their vaccine to low- and middle-income nations as part of a global effort to close the vaccine gap between rich and poor nations.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, speaking in Rome at the Global Health Summit, said the first billion doses of their vaccine would be delivered this year and the second billion in 2022.

U.S. pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Johnson & Johnson also pledged donations of 200,000 and 100,000 doses, respectively.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center said Saturday that there were more than 166.2 million global COVID-19 infections. The U.S. had nearly 33.1 million, while Brazil ranked third with nearly 16 million.

Related Stories

U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in hold a joint news conference after a day of meetings at the White House, in Washington, May 21, 2021.
USA
Biden, Moon Announce US-South Korea Vaccine Partnership
The two leaders recommit to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but analysts say prospects are dim
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 05/21/2021 - 09:05 PM
TOPSHOT - A resident is vaccinated against COVID in Anama town, Amazon, Brazil on May 20, 2021. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Pfizer, BioNTech Pledge 2 Billion Vaccine Doses to Poor Nations
Large parts of Germany open to outdoor dining
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/21/2021 - 10:36 PM
FILE - Empty vials to be filled with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are seen at a production facility in Reinbek, near Hamburg, Germany, April 30, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Pharma Companies Making 'Obscene Profits' on Vaccines
People’s Vaccine Alliance says nine CEOs, investors in BioNTech, Moderna and Chinese firm CanSino Biologics have become billionaires
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Sat, 05/22/2021 - 03:15 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Poorer Nations to Receive Millions of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

EU Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen, left, and Italian Premier Mario Draghi attend a press conference at the end of a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Appeals for Funds to Help Nepal Deal With COVID-19 

A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen outside an emergency ward at a government-run hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, May 13…
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Says COVID Infections High but Stabilizing 

A man reacts as a health worker in protective suit takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pharma Companies Making 'Obscene Profits' on Vaccines
FILE - Empty vials to be filled with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are seen at a production facility in Reinbek, near Hamburg, Germany, April 30, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pfizer, BioNTech Pledge 2 Billion Vaccine Doses to Poor Nations

TOPSHOT - A resident is vaccinated against COVID in Anama town, Amazon, Brazil on May 20, 2021. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power