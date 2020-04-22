The Infodemic: Are Hospitals Inflating COVID-19 Numbers?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Hospitals are inflating the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths so they can be paid more.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Hospital Payments and the COVID-19 Death Count," FactCheck.org.​

Social Media Disinfo​

Residents of Chelsea line up for groceries distributed by the Massachusetts Army National Guard amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Circulating on social media: A chart purporting to show the effectiveness of wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: Mostly False

Read the full story at: "Is This COVID-19 Mask Efficacy Chart Accurate?" -- Snopes​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

A New Doctor Faces the Coronavirus in Queens

A front-line physician at Elmhurst Hospital sees how closely socioeconomic status is tied to the disease, and tries to help patients who are dying without their families.

-- The New Yorker, April 20

Coronavirus myths explored

As the coronavirus continues to make the news, a host of untruths has surrounded the topic. In this special feature, we address some of these myths and conspiracies.

-- Medical News Today, April 16

Vaccine Hesitancy and Pro-Kremlin Opportunism

Much has changed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since late January 2020, the anti-vax trend in pro-Kremlin media is no longer limited to social media.

-- EUvsDisinfo, April 16