The Infodemic: Are Hospitals Inflating COVID-19 Numbers?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Hospitals are inflating the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths so they can be paid more.
Verdict: False
Read the full story: "Hospital Payments and the COVID-19 Death Count," FactCheck.org.
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: A chart purporting to show the effectiveness of wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Verdict: Mostly False
Read the full story at: "Is This COVID-19 Mask Efficacy Chart Accurate?" -- Snopes
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
A New Doctor Faces the Coronavirus in Queens
A front-line physician at Elmhurst Hospital sees how closely socioeconomic status is tied to the disease, and tries to help patients who are dying without their families.
-- The New Yorker, April 20
Coronavirus myths explored
As the coronavirus continues to make the news, a host of untruths has surrounded the topic. In this special feature, we address some of these myths and conspiracies.
-- Medical News Today, April 16
Vaccine Hesitancy and Pro-Kremlin Opportunism
Much has changed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since late January 2020, the anti-vax trend in pro-Kremlin media is no longer limited to social media.
-- EUvsDisinfo, April 16