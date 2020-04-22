COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Are Hospitals Inflating COVID-19 Numbers?

By Polygraph
April 22, 2020 01:00 PM
Emergency Medical Technicians move a patient while wearing personal protective equipment outside of Elmhurst Hospital during…
Emergency Medical Technicians move a patient while wearing personal protective equipment outside of Elmhurst Hospital during the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Queens borough of New York, April 20, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Hospitals are inflating the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths so they can be paid more.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Hospital Payments and the COVID-19 Death Count," FactCheck.org.​

 

Social Media Disinfo​

Residents of Chelsea line up for groceries distributed by the Massachusetts Army National Guard amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents of Chelsea line up for groceries distributed by the Massachusetts Army National Guard amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Circulating on social media: A chart purporting to show the effectiveness of wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: Mostly False

Read the full story at: "Is This COVID-19 Mask Efficacy Chart Accurate?" -- Snopes​

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

A New Doctor Faces the Coronavirus in Queens
A front-line physician at Elmhurst Hospital sees how closely socioeconomic status is tied to the disease, and tries to help patients who are dying without their families.
-- The New Yorker, April 20

Coronavirus myths explored
As the coronavirus continues to make the news, a host of untruths has surrounded the topic. In this special feature, we address some of these myths and conspiracies.
-- Medical News Today, April 16

Vaccine Hesitancy and Pro-Kremlin Opportunism
Much has changed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since late January 2020, the anti-vax trend in pro-Kremlin media is no longer limited to social media.
-- EUvsDisinfo, April 16

Polygraph.info
Written By
Polygraph

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Threatens Centuries Old Ramadan Traditions

Volunteers disinfects the historical Badshahi Mosque ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Lahore, Pakistan,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Economy Crumbles Under Coronavirus Strain; Questions Mount Over Lockdown Exit

A closing down sign on a shop front in London, as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Banned Cricket Hero Shakib Auctions Bat for Bangladesh Virus Victims

FILE - Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Britain, July 5, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

26 Million Have Sought US Jobless Aid Since Coronavirus Hit

FILE - A masked worker at a state job center holds an unemployment benefit form as she directs an applicant, in Pearl, Mississippi, April 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Europe: Up to Half of Deaths in Care Homes

In this photo taken on Friday March 27, 2020 men wearing face masks chat at the entrance of the Fondation Rothschild nursing…