The Infodemic: Are US Deaths Down 'Tenfold'?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: U.S. deaths from COVID-19 are down “tenfold.”
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: FactCheck.org
Social Media Disinfo
"Infrared thermometers won’t blind you, damage your neurons nor affect your meditation," Poynter, July 2.
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
A Coronavirus Vaccine: Where Does It Stand?
Scientists say they see steady progress and are expressing cautious optimism that a vaccine could be ready by spring.
-- Kaiser Health News, July 16