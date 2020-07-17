The Infodemic: Are US Deaths Down 'Tenfold'?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: U.S. deaths from COVID-19 are down “tenfold.”

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

A patient has his temperature taken with a non-contact infrared thermometer on arrival at Freshney Green Primary Care Centre in Grimsby, Britain June 9, 2020.

"Infrared thermometers won’t blind you, damage your neurons nor affect your meditation," Poynter, July 2.​



Factual Reads on Coronavirus

A Coronavirus Vaccine: Where Does It Stand?

Scientists say they see steady progress and are expressing cautious optimism that a vaccine could be ready by spring.

-- Kaiser Health News, July 16