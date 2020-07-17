COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Are US Deaths Down 'Tenfold'?

By Polygraph
July 17, 2020 10:10 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on regulatory reform on the South Lawn of the White House, July 16, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

Claim: U.S. deaths from COVID-19 are down “tenfold.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: FactCheck.org

 

Social Media Disinfo

 

A patient has his temperature taken with a non-contact infrared thermometer on arrival at Freshney Green Primary Care Centre in Grimsby, Britain June 9, 2020.

A patient has his temperature taken with a non-contact infrared thermometer on arrival at Freshney Green Primary Care Centre in Grimsby, Britain June 9, 2020.

"Infrared thermometers won’t blind you, damage your neurons nor affect your meditation," Poynter, July 2.​


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

A Coronavirus Vaccine: Where Does It Stand?
Scientists say they see steady progress and are expressing cautious optimism that a vaccine could be ready by spring.
-- Kaiser Health News, July 16

